“I’m like ‘no f**king way, and then I look at the phone, I missed so much, timeline was going crazy” - 3x NBA champion says Kevin Durant shook the world with his trade request, says he stopped everybody

Despite free agency kicking off in the NBA, Kevin Durant is by far the biggest story in basketball. After the dust finally settled with the Brooklyn Nets' stalemate with Kyrie Irving, the former MVP informed the organization he would like a change of scenery.

The news of Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn instantly turned the entire NBA landscape on its side. Not only is KD still a top player in the league, but he has four years remaining on his contract. Due to these factors, the Nets are sure to get a massive haul when a deal finally comes about.

Danny Green, like most around the NBA, was stunned when they heard the news about Kevin Durant. On his podcast 'Inside The Green Room,' he gave his thoughts on the situation.

"He just requested a trade, I'm like no f***** way and then I look at the phone, I missed so much timeline was going crazy. KD wants to leave , he wants to go to Phoenix or Miami. And I'm like, this can't be real. Once bleacher report put it out, woj and shams, you know it's real. It just shook the world, he stopped everybody."

The NBA world now plays the waiting game following Kevin Durant requesting a trade

Given that Kevin Durant is a premier talent, this news has completely hijacked the NBA offseason. While most organizations likely had a set gameplan going into free agency, this bombshell halted things. Now, most of the league is trying to put together the best possible package to acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant might have listed the Suns and Heat as his preferred destinations, but in reality, any team could trade for him. Given that he's under contract long-term, he has little leverage in these negotiations.

Following the initial flurry of moves that came at the opening of free agency, it seems unlikely more will follow in the coming days. What happens with Kevin Durant is the main domino front offices around the league are waiting to fall.

This season, KD averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Since he is arguably one of the best plug-and-play guys in history, a large portion of the league will be looking to acquire him. Whichever team does eventually land Durant will instantly be put into the realm of contention.

The NBA has built a reputation for its drama-filled storylines, and it just stumbled into its major talking point for the summer.

