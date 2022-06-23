“What you don’t want to do is p**s him off” - 3x NBA champion says Michael Jordan promised him a 50-point game while getting off the bus after learning he was being guarded by a rookie

To this day, former players can talk about their Michael Jordan memories for hours. Along with being one of the greatest to ever step foot on an NBA court, the Chicago Bulls legend had a vibrant personality as well.

The main thing that led to Michael Jordan becoming the G.O.A.T. was his competitive fire. No matter the situation, he was always willing to do whatever was needed to come out on top.

Whistle @WhistleSports







31 years ago today, Michael Jordan won his first NBA Championship & the rest is history 31 years ago today, Michael Jordan won his first NBA Championship & the rest is history 🐐 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆https://t.co/qzAWOwi346

Recently, former LA Laker Byron Scott was a guest on the 'Getcha Popcorn Ready' podcast. Having played against some of the best the NBA has to offer, he has more than his fair share of stories. To no surprise, Michael Jordan ended up becoming a topic of conversation.

During the interview, Scott recalled a time when he was forced to sit out a game against Chicago due to an ankle injury. Upong telling Michael Jordan that a rookie would be guarding him that night, he proclaimed that he was going to score 50 points.

"He said well if you don't play who gonna guard me I said Anthony Peeler he said the rookie, 50, no hesitation."

Scott did all he could to prepare the rookie for the matchup, but Michael Jordan was a man determined. He ended up living up to his word of breaking the 50-point mark.

"He said he going for 50 tonight so what you don't want to do is piss him off... Every time MJ scored he looked at me on the bench I told you, 54 and missed a breakaway dunk."

Michael Jordan had an un-matched competitive spirit

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Stories like the one Scott told are a key reason why Jordan might be regarded as one of the most competitive players in NBA history. Even on a random night in the regular season where a rookie was matched up on him, he went out and made a statement.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



#OTD in 1991, Michael Jordan switched hands mid-air in Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs the Los Angeles Lakers 🤯 #OTD in 1991, Michael Jordan switched hands mid-air in Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs the Los Angeles Lakers 🤯https://t.co/WKQtiRTGTb

Few players went out and gave their all every night like Jordan did. The only person who comes close to a comparison is the late great Kobe Bryant. Jordan's burning desire to win is what made him loved and feared by fans and former players.

It's the tiny untanigbales like this that separate the good from the great. There are a plehtora of players that are highly skilled, but not all of them have this type of obsession when it comes to winning games. If Jordan had not harnessed his competitive nature, there is no telling if he would still go on to become the greatest ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far