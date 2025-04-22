$4.15 B worth Michael Jordan's place atop richest athletes ever has fans buzzing

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular players in the history of the NBA. He helped to popularize the game around the world and became a global celebrity while leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships during his career. However, fans are surprised about just how well Jordan has done as a businessman as well as a player.

Ad

In a report by Sportico, it was revealed that Michael Jordan has been paid $4.15B throughout his career, more than $1B more than the second-highest paid athlete of all time, golf legend Tiger Woods. Jordan has been paid through a variety of avenues throughout his career, ranging from the contracts he signed to the advertisements he did to the Jordan Brand under Nike.

Through the Jordan Brand, his stint as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the popularity of The Last Dance documentary, Jordan has been able to remain relevant even after walking away from the NBA for the final time in 2003. Even as LeBron James continues to stack accomplishments on top of one another in his 22-year professional career, some fans stick with Jordan as their idol.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan's worth has NBA fans rekindling the debate between him and LeBron James about who the greatest basketball player of all-time is. One fan went as far as to say that LeBron, who has made $1.88B in his career, will never reach the same level as Jordan.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jordan made most of his money off his shoes, thats some REAL 🐏💩, " commented one fan.

"He’s the GOAT. You know who he is! Big 23!" said another.

Some LeBron James fans defended the Lakers forward, saying that he will catch up to Jordan when things are said and done.

"Lebron gonna be #1 in like 10 years we not moved," commented one fan.

Ad

"LeBron wow 🐏," said another about James' worth.

"...bro got a billion while still playing..." one LeBron fan pointed out.

Where does LeBron James stand when compared to Michael Jordan?

As the playoffs continue and LeBron James tries to capture his fifth NBA title, the comparisons between him and Michael Jordan have become more frequent. Both players have different arguments when it comes to the GOAT debate. LeBron James has played for seven more years than Jordan did in his career and is the game's all-time leading scorer while Jordan has two more championships.

Ad

The argument betweeen James and Michael Jordan comes down to the longevity of a career versus the peak of one. However, both players have had a sizeable impact on the world outside of basketball in their careers. Both are popular Nike athletes with their own shoes and clothing lines, but Jordan's products have come to define a generation thanks to his popularity in the 1990's.

However, James' chase of Jordan isn't over. If he is able to win his fifth NBA championship alongside Luka Doncic and the Lakers, the conversation between him and the Chicago Bulls legend becomes that much more interesting. While the argument between the two likely won't end any time soon, two things are for certain; both are legends in the game and have become financial gurus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More