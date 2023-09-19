4 reasons why Ja Morant and the Grizzlies won’t make the NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies are starting the season without Ja Morant who will serve his 25-game suspension. The Tennessee-based team is on murky waters after making the playoffs in the last three years.

This is going to be a huge challenge for the Grizzlies and many are counting them out in the playoff picture. Hardcore Memphis fans will have a difficult pill to swallow but logically, Grizzlies making the playoffs is in heavy doubt.

Here are four reasons why the Memphis Grizzlies possibly won't make it to the playoffs:

#1) The team is centered around Ja Morant

Since the Grizzlies drafted Ja Morant in 2019, the team already knew they had their cornerstone player. Last season, he averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 61 games.

Without Ja Morant last year, the Grizzlies were 11-10. The Grizzlies will be playing at the most 57 games with Morant, barring any injuries, and the rough start may be hard to recover from.

#2) Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have huge shoes to fill

In an effort to salvage the season, the Grizzlies had to trade for Marcus Smart and sign hometown favorite Derrick Rose to lead a young squad. While Smart is a veteran and Rose is a former league MVP, both will likely have a hard time matching Morant's numbers.

These players are expected to slow the tempo, and as the Grizzlies get accustomed to the new style, it will be another round of adjustments once Ja Morant gets back.

#3) Dillon Brooks will prove to be a huge factor

It was quite an interesting summer for Dillon Brooks as he helped Canada to win over Team USA for the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Just by watching him play internationally, many are already thinking that the Grizzlies lost a good piece.

There are not many defenders available in the NBA right now and replacing him in the starting five will be John Konchar who is seen by many as a downgrade.

#4) The Western Conference is just deeper

It is very tough not to step on the accelerator in the Western Conference as many teams can blow past you and see your team go down deep in the standings in an instant.

This is the year that many teams are expected to step up like the Dallas Mavericks with a full season of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, a much deeper Los Angeles Lakers, a healthy Los Angeles Clippers, an OKC Thunder with Chet Holmgren and the San Antonio Spurs fielding Victor Wembanyama.

While most teams got better, the Memphis Grizzlies are seemingly just trying to hold it all together, with or without Ja Morant.