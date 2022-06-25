“He hurt his hand punching a wall” - 4-time NBA champion says LeBron James knew the series was over after losing to the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

LeBron James gallantly tried to beat the star-studded Golden State Warriors for the second time in four straight years in 2018. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win only one game in the 2017 Finals and were looking to do better.

The four-time MVP did everything he could, pouring in a game-high 51 points, but the Cavaliers lost in overtime. The game was more infamously known for J.R. Smith's gaffe.

Smith didn't realize the game was tied and dribbled the clock out despite having an opportunity to win. James was livid after the game and stormed off the court, knowing they wasted a series-altering opportunity.

Andre Iguodala, on an episode of "The Point Forward," shared his thoughts on what he had seen in that fateful game:

“He [LeBron James] hurt his hand punching a wall, to what extent, we don’t know, but he’s thinking to himself, ‘Man, it’s over! Not that he’s conceding but, it’s the truth! People don’t get that. They think, ‘Ah, it don’t matter, it’s one game.’

"No! They really matter, that's why everything in them finals matters."

The Warriors had a one-point lead with 4.6 seconds left in the game after a Steph Curry free throw. LeBron James wanted to take the last shot but passed the ball to a cutting George Hill, who was held by Klay Thompson. With the Bay Area team in a penalty situation, Hill had the chance to push the lead back to the Cavs.

J.R. Smith grabbed the missed second free throw with the game tied at 107. Instead of going up for a potential game-winner, Smith committed one of the most egregious mistakes in pro sports history. He dribbled the ball back out and blew the Cavs’ biggest chance of stealing Game 1 on the road.

Who knows how the series would have turned out had the Cavaliers won that game. Andre Iguodala claimed that it was the best performance he’d ever seen from LeBron James live. “King James” added 8 rebounds, 8 assists, a steal and a block to his 51 points.

The Warriors had a lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green. Cleveland countered with James, Smith, Hill, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

The disparity in firepower was too much to overcome as the Cavaliers were swept.

LeBron James’ brilliance wouldn’t have been enough to beat that star-studded Golden State Warriors team

The Warriors' firepower and chemistry were just too much for the Cavaliers to overcome in the 2018 NBA Finals. [Photo: TIME]

Since Kevin Durant's arrival in Golden State, the Cleveland Cavaliers won just one of their eight championship games against the Warriors. Throughout the 2017-18 season, most felt that the only team that could beat the Warriors was Golden State itself.

In the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James still stood out among the best players in the NBA. He averaged 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.3 blocks. Only two players on that Cleveland Cavaliers team averaged double-digit points, James and Kevin Love, who had 19.0.

Had the Cavaliers pulled off an upset in Game 1, the Warriors' shooting, chemistry and star power would have been too much in the end.

