"40 Free Throws ": NBA Fans Unfazed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 45 PPG Average to Start Season

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off to a scorching start to the 2025-26 NBA season, averaging 45.0 points through the OKC Thunder’s first two games, both of which ended in double-overtime wins.Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points in the season opener against the Houston Rockets, then erupted for a career-high 55 points Thursday in a Finals rematch with the Indiana Pacers.However, his scoring outburst has come with a notable number of free throws. He went 10-for-14 from the line against the Rockets and 23-for-26 against the Pacers, which drew plenty of fan reaction online.“40 free throws in 2 games just give him the MVP,” one said.“40 free throw attempts???? This is the biggest free throw merchant of all time,” another said.“Jokes aside getting fouled non stop in b2b 2OT games is probably exhausting,” another commented.Here are other reactions to the Thunder star’s start to the season.Decaf Joe @sleepymochajoeLINK26 FT attempts is disgusting oh my god1200keem @1200keemLINK40 free throws in 2 games yeah the nba is doneKd @backendslimmLINKIf you can’t guard you foul..During his 2024-25 MVP campaign, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 32.7 points per game on a league-high 21.8 field goal attempts and 8.8 free throw attempts per game, a mark second only to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Thunder star also led the past two seasons in free throws made per game.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visibly exhausted as Thunder survive another 2OT gameThe Thunder made history Thursday as the first team in NBA history to open a season with two double-overtime games. They won both, starting 2-0 for the league’s best record.In the final minute of the second overtime against Indiana, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled, took time to get up and appeared to mouth the words:“I’m tired as f**k.”The MVP logged 45 minutes Thursday, carrying the load with Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams all sidelined.In the season opener, Gilgeous-Alexander played 47 minutes.The Thunder have only one day off before continuing their road trip Saturday against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks and Monday against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.They return home Tuesday for a three-game stand beginning with the Sacramento Kings, who feature Thunder legend Russell Westbrook.