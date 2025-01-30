"48hrs in Paris": Dwyane Wade gives sneak peek into lavish Paris retreat with wife Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade gave his 20 million Instagram followers a sneak peek into his trip to Paris alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union. On Wednesday, the Miami Heat Icon uploaded pictures of himself and his wife attending an exclusive Tiffany & Co. event in the French capital.

Wade added a three-word caption to the post:

"✨48hrs in Paris ✨"

The post featured 13 pictures that captured the couple's 48-hour stay in Paris. The first picture is a portrait of D-Wade and Gab Union, in which the couple is seen sitting at the event and looking back at the camera.

The second and third pictures on the post featured Wade's pictures with a guest at the event and the actor Callum Turner. In the next few pictures, Dwyane Wade showed off the event venue and the name cards placed on tables bearing his and his wife's names.

The seventh entry on the post featured a video where the Miami Heat icon showed off a luxury Tiffany & Co. watch along with a diamond-studded bracelet. The last few slides on the post featured an image of a Margaux 2014 wine, a video of the Eiffel Tower and a video of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union smiling for the camera.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union convinced the Heat Icon to celebrate his birthday after the devastating LA Wildfires

On Jan. 17, Dwyane Wade turned 43 years old. However, during the time of his birthday, the destruction caused by the LA Wildfires was still fresh. Wade, who now resides in Los Angeles, was disheartened by the events and did not feel like celebrating his birthday. However, his wife Gabrielle Union had a different outlook on the situation.

On the Jan. 28 episode of "The Why with Dwyane Wade" podcast, the Miami Heat icon revealed how his wife convinced him to celebrate his birthday:

"My wife wanted to make sure that we do something. So we had a beautiful celebration for my 43rd birthday down at Jason and Dara’s new bar that has not opened yet called Damn I Miss Paris, it’s a vibe. But it was a time where we all needed to be together too," Wade said (20:10).

Wade wasn't ready to change his mind easily, but Union explained that he needed to focus on being there with his loved ones and the community. Eventually, D-Wade gave in and celebrated his special day with his loved ones around him.

