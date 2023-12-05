4th pick Amen Thompson set to play for Rockets' G-League affiliate.

Amen Thompson is getting a change of scenery. The fourth pick from the 2023 NBA Draft is getting sent down. The Houston Rockets have designated Thompson for G League play. Thompson will be sent to play with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Vipers are the Rockets' G league team. The Vipers play in Edinburg, Texas. It is in the southernmost tip of the state.

Thompson has only played in four games this season. The first four of the season. He has struggled with an ankle injury that sidelined him for weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why is Amen Thompson playing in the G League?

Amen Thompson is now set to make his return from injury. However, the Rockets appear to want to take it slow as his return will come in the minor leagues. Thompson will make his RGV Viper debut Wednesday against the OKC Blue. They are the Thunder’s G League affiliate.

In his short time in the NBA, the rookie was averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.9% overall and 18.2% from 3-point range. The Rockets are battling in the middle tier of playoff contention and will be eager to get Thompson back in the lineup. They could use his frame to supplement their defense.

The Rockets sit at 8-9. They are 10th in the West.

Amen Thompson will likely be the focus of the offense and touches during his short stint with the Vipers. He will have a great chance to show off the high-flying athleticism and playmaking abilities he was drafted for.

There is no official timeline on how long Amen Thompson will remain with the Vipers. The Rockets may have him stay with the Vipers to develop his on-ball abilities. He would get a lot less touches as a rotation player with the Rockets behind Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and others.

Thompson is not the only Rockets draft pick on the Vipers. Fellow first-round pick Cam Whitmore is also playing with the team.

The 20th overall pick has only played in five games for the Rockets. He has been one of the key players for the Vipers since being sent down for assignment. The two will show off their athleticism in the lineup together.

Thompson’s injury setbacks have slowed his progress. His twin brother Ausar has had a bit more luck. He has stayed healthy and started 18 of 20 games for the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons of course are a much worse team. They are last in the league and have lost 17 straight games. Ausar is averaging 10.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 2.7 apg.