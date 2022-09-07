4X NBA champion Steph Curry is now helping kids to find their inner strength and win in life, announces his first book: ‘I Have a Superpower’

Steph Curry is a superstar on the basketball court, often leaving fans in disbelief. What's become even more impressive has been the impact that the Golden State Warriors superstar has had off the court as well.

Curry, one of the NBA's most influential superstars, has become a sensational figure in the public in using his platform to help his community. He's often used his voice to help out the younger generation.

The Warriors star is at it again, recently announcing the release of his first book, "I Have a Superpower." The book is set to help young kids with the goal of "finding their inner strength." Curry has taken to social media to promote the book numerous times, including an inspirational message:

"You don't have the be perfect, just be the best version of yourself..."

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 🏽 🏽 bit.ly/IHaveASuperpow… Proud to announce my first kids' book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia . S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself Proud to announce my first kids' book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚 bit.ly/IHaveASuperpow… https://t.co/OM2FUOdgCF

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors look to defend their title in 2022-23

Golden State Warriors star floor general Steph Curry

Being an NBA superstar who uses their offseason to give back to their community continues to be one of Steph Curry's goals. He recently announced his latest project with the "I Have a Superpower" children's book.

Fresh off of winning another NBA championship, Curry and the Golden State Warriors looking like they could continue to be a force for years to come. With the entire Warriors team looking healthy and motivated to send a statement, Golden State will be eager to defend its title this season.

Curry and teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson know just hard it is to defend as champions. They've been in this situation before, as the trio has spent time at the top of the NBA landscape for numerous years before.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 🏽 bit.ly/IHaveASuperpow… Dream BIG!! My first children's book "I Have a Superpower” is almost here... I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today Dream BIG!! My first children's book "I Have a Superpower” is almost here... I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today 🙌🏽📚 bit.ly/IHaveASuperpow… https://t.co/lo6ga6D3Z5

At the same time, the trio knows how quickly things can turn into a negative.

With another strong offseason that featured a number of intriguing additions, Golden State appears to have another deep team that can contend for a title.

Last season, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.7%. In addition to winning his fourth championship, Curry also passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time 3-point shooter in December. He has 3,117 3-pointers in his 13 seasons. Plus, the two-time MVP was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

If Curry continues to add up the championships and accomplishments, it's only going to continue to make his platform bigger off the court.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein