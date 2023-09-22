5 of the most controversial games in NBA history

The NBA has been around since the late 1940s. There have been 129,666 regular season games and numerous playoff battles since the league started in 1949. Some of these games have been immortal classics that basketball fans may still remember. A few of them have been controversies that have also shaped the history of the biggest pro basketball league in the world.

Some matchups have lived in the memories of basketball fans for the timeless competition and incredible show of skills. Unfortunately, some games left scars in the minds of hoop fanatics.

Here are some of the most contentious basketball games in NBA history

#5 San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns (2007 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4)

The body check that was heard around the world happened in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Spurs forward Robert Horry’s crucial hit on Steve Nash may have changed NBA history.

The controversial Horry foul on Nash caused the ejection of Suns players Boris Diaw and Amar’e Stoudemire. Both players were also suspended in Game 5, which Phoenix lost.

Suns fans are still scarred by that incident. Many of them still feel like they could have won the championship that year if not for that body check. Instead the Spurs rolled on to another title after eliminating the Suns in six games.

#4 LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons (1988 NBA Finals, Game 6)

The so-called “phantom foul” that was called on Bill Laimbeer against Kareem Abdul Jabbar in the dying seconds of Game 6 was a series-changer. Detroit had a 102-101 lead when the legendary Laker caught the ball down the right block before turning for his patented skyhook.

Laimbeer’s shoulder slightly bumped Abdul-Jabbar as the Lakers center went up for the shot. Given how physical the whole game had been, many wondered why the minimal contact was called against the Pistons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made both free throws to help LA to a crucial win and force a Game 7 and win the 1988 NBA Finals. A three-peat by the Pistons during that era might have happened had it not been for that dubious call.

#3 LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings (2002 Western Conference Finals, Game 6)

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings had the biggest rivalry in the NBA in the early 2000s. Sacramento and the San Antonio Spurs were the Lakers’ biggest stumbling blocks during the Shaq-Kobe partnership during that time.

In the 2002 Western Conference Finals, the Kings, who led 3-2, had the Lakers on the ropes. LA, however, managed to hang on before eventually pulling out the win. The Lakers’ ridiculous 27 fourth-quarter free throws were perhaps the biggest reason they were not sent home.

Disgraced referee Tim Donaghy named the said Lakers-Kings matchup as a classic example of game-fixing in the NBA. Although tampering wasn’t proven, many fans felt the disparity in free throws was used to manipulate the result of the game.

#2 New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets (December 16, 2006)

Unlike the previous games, this was a controversial game that happened in the regular season. On December 16, 2006, the New York Knicks hosted the Denver Nuggets at the famed Madison Square Garden.

The Nuggets led 119-100 with 1:15 left in the game when the Knicks’ Mardy Collins committed a Flagrant Foul 2 on Denver’s J.R. Smith. The altercation resulted in a full-blown brawl that partially spilled into the stands.

All 10 players on the floor including NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony were ejected after the entire sequence was reviewed. Anthony’s punch on Collins elevated the dustup which looked like it had been settled.

#1 Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers (November 19, 2004)

Infamously known as the “Malice in the Palace,” no game is more controversial than the horrific brawl that happened on November 19, 2004.

The Indiana Pacers were cruising to a win over the Detroit Pistons when all hell broke loose. Pistons center Ben Wallace was going for a layup when he was fouled hard by Pacers fiery forward Ron Artest.

When things had seemingly calmed down, a few fans got involved. One threw a drink at Artest who went into the stands to charge at the culprit. Stephen Jackson and other Pacers players followed Artest and engaged the fans as well.

Fans from both sides also fought against each other. The melee was all over “The Palace” that a large police force had to be called to stop the brawl.