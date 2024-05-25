Rumors suggest that Jimmy Butler might have already played his last season with the Miami Heat. Kurt Helin from NBC reported that the Heat could be open to moving ahead without Butler and building a team that prepares them for the future.

While Jimmy Butler's future at Miami remains uncertain, numerous teams would be eager to acquire the six-time All-Star. With that in mind, the following are some potential landing spots that could be ideal for him:

5 ideal landing spots for Jimmy Butler amid rumors of Heat mulling to trade star forward

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had a legitimate chance to go deeper into the playoffs. However, Zion Williamson's injury cut their 2023-24 postseason campaign short.

Butler along with another veteran CJ McCollum can guide the team to a better result next season. However, a lot will depend on the trade package the Pelicans offer in return for the athlete.

#4 Brooklyn Nets

With relation to their roster, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a comparable circumstance. The Nets have a promising group that can fight for a good spot in the Eastern Conference and Butler can perfectly fit into their roster.

In exchange for him, the Nets can offer a couple of players to the Heat and still keep an adequate roster for the upcoming campaign.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

It looks like the San Antonio Spurs are about to enter another era of domination, like that of Tim Duncan. The Spurs just need a few more players to be competitive in the postseason with Victor Wembanyama on the team.

For both sides, acquiring Jimmy Butler in the offseason would be ideal. Gregg Popovich would be an excellent coach for Butler, and Wembanyama would gain from having an experienced player to mentor him early in his career.

#2 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were beaten in the playoffs, mostly due to injuries incurred by important players. Despite big setbacks, the Knicks made it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Pacers in Game 7.

With already a solid roster, the Knicks can give Butler a chance to compete for a title, and as for the Knicks, the athlete would also work as a championship piece.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

Jimmy Butler's return to Philadelphia for one last title run would be an ideal scenario. He played only one season with Joel Embiid and the 76ers before he was traded for Tobias Harris. Since then, the 76ers have struggled in the playoffs.

Embiid and Butler share a strong off-court relationship. If the team can acquire Butler, they will increase their chances in the Eastern Conference.