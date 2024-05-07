Watch: Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama seemingly overwhelmed with emotions after LeBron James' inspiring message 

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was unanimously named the NBA's 2024 Rookie of the Year on Monday. To congratulate Wembanyama, Fanatics surprised him with a custom exhibit featuring personalized messages from numerous NBA greats, including LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

Wembanyama was told he was visiting a Fanatics exhibit celebrating past ROY winners named “Origins of Greatness.” The exhibit featured memorabilia of James, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Allen Iverson and several other league legends.

The 20-year-old admired the exhibit, calling it "dope" before the images behind each player's display came to life and began talking to him.

"That's so trippy. Are those recorded?" Wembanyama asked.

Afterward, the lights were dimmed, and the exhibit transitioned to videos of each great congratulating Wembanyama. Fanatics titled the video presentation “The Exhibit: Wemby’s Rookie of the Year Surprise.”

The presentation culminated with James' message to the French phenom.

"Yo, what's up, Wemby? Just want to say congratulations to you, man," James said. "Happy to have you part of this beautiful league, man. Keep doing you. Keep getting better. I want to say congratulations to you, man. Rookie of the Year. Well deserved, and this is just the beginning. Love, bro."

Upon the presentation's conclusion, Wembanyama appeared overwhelmed with emotion.

"That's crazy," Wembanyama said, seemingly in disbelief as he looked around the room.

Watch Fanatics' entire ROY tribute below:

Victor Wembanyama on receiving personalized congratulatory messages from LeBron James and other NBA legends

Following Fanatics surprising Victor Wembanyama with a personalized ROY exhibit, the 2023 No. 1 pick touched on what the moment meant to him. He highlighted how rewarding it was to be recognized by NBA legends like LeBron James after a grueling rookie season.

“It was incredible. Very inspiring,” Wembanyama said, via NBA.com. "Definitely unexpected. I appreciate the messages themselves as well, not just the people they were from. It feels good after giving so much effort the whole season and to have these types of legends acknowledging you. It’s incredible.”

Wembanyama not only had a dominant rookie year but an elite season by any measure. He became the first player in league history to record at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 3-pointers in a season.

Additionally, Wembanyama became the second rookie to lead the NBA in blocks. His defensive prowess earned him one of the three finalist nods for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Over 71 games, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 46.5% shooting.

Thus, the sky appears to be the limit for the 7-foot-4 Frenchman.

