"Aliens are real and hoop among us": Victor Wembanyama's rumored sneaker gets a tease from Sportswear giant

Victor Wembanyama had a historic rookie season and perhaps exceeded the expectations of the NBA world. Earlier, in 2023, it was reported that the San Antonio Spurs star had signed a $100 million deal with Nike. The shoe giant recently posted a teaser for Wembanyama’s newest sneaker, which is gathering a lot of attention.

Many NBA players and analysts have labeled Wembanyama as an “Alien,” one of them being LeBron James, who famously gave him the name. Since then, the Spurs’ rookie has worn the name on his sleeves and doing every justice possible to the moniker.

After releasing a teaser for Victor Wembanyama’s “Alien” teaser on Solar Eclipse in April, Nike released a new teaser and it might have shot the bull’s eye.

“274 field goals, 128 three-pointers, 254 blocks. No player in the NBA history has averaged 20 points, 10 boards, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal and 1 three per game. I believe aliens are real and hoop among us,” said the narrator in the video.

The video holds similarities with the previous video that Nike released before the release of Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien”. The "Alien" logo was displayed on Texas fields with the solar eclipse passing over America.

The No. 1 draft had one of the strongest rookie campaigns in NBA history this season. He shot 32.5% from outside the arc and 46.5% from the field, averaging 21.4 points per game. In 71 games, he also recorded 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks.

Wembanyama's signature shoe hasn't hit the market yet. It has been reported that it will be made available on May 15 for $170. It can be bought through Nike's official website and also at the brand’s retail stores.

Victor Wembanyama’s Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” to release this month

Earlier, in April, Nike posted a teaser for Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” with a solar eclipse theme. The video was a teaser for his Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien”, which the shoe giant had targeted to release in May. However, Victor Wembanyama had given the first look at the shoe during the All-Star break in Indianapolis.

Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” comes in a Green x Black colorway with a footbed in Green Emerald color. A part of the upper has a leather construction with a blank space design, teasing the alien idea.

The upper along the tongue is in a solid black color with a canvas and textile construction with a glossy black Nike Swoosh design on the side. The heel flaunts the “Alien” logo, representing Victor Wembanyama’s moniker. Moreover, the footbed comes with the text “Be Unique Everyday.”

According to the reports, Nike has been using AI to design shoes. After much speculation, the shoe giant finally released its first AI-designed basketball shoe, and it was Wembanyama’s “A.I.R.” However, there is no confirmation if the shoe will ever drop in the market.