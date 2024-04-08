Watch: Nike unveils explicit Victor Wembanyama 'Alien' promo video during 2024 solar eclipse

Victor Wembanyama might have exceeded the hype and the expectations surrounding him before he entered the season. Nike signed the French star even before Wenbanyama played his first game with the San Antonio Spurs. Recently, the shoe giant released a promo for Wembanyama’s “Alien” during the 2024 solar eclipse.

Since he arrived in the NBA, he has surpassed the title of ‘unicorn’ and has come to be known as the “Alien” in the NBA. True to his moniker, the Spurs star has not been a disappointment at all. There is not even a second thought that Victor Wembanyama is a certified star in the league.

As the season is coming to an end, Wembanyama is leaving the NBA fans, and particularly the Spurs fans, with a hope for something bigger next season. Nike grabbed the opportunity and released the promo for the upcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The promo is the video of the solar eclipse that passed over Texas and most of the American soil. The video takes the viewers through the crop field, finally zooming out to reveal the “Alien” logo that Wembanyama gladly and rightfully flaunts on his Nike game shoes.

The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” was first released during the 2024 All-Star break in Indiana. The shoe is yet to be available in the Nike store and there has been no fixed date announced for the release of the Hustle 2 “Alien.”

Throughout the Wembanayama has been sporting Zoom GT Hustle 2 and GT Run. The shoes have a unique alien picture on the heel that is unprecedented. Usually, played their initials as their logo, but Wemby took a different approach to designing his logo.

Victor Wembanyama’s Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” set to release soon

According to reports, Nike signed Victor Wembanyama for around $100 million and the deal happened even before Wemby got drafted into the NBA. During the 2024 All-Star Weekend, Wembanyama gave the first look at the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” at the Rising Stars Game.

The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” flaunts a Black x Green x Emerald Green colorway. The upper is also adorned with black and green leather that mimics the blank space, perhaps denoting “Alien”. The upper has a canvas and high-quality textile finish. The upper also flaunts the Nike “Swoosh” design with a glossy finish.

The heel of the shoe features the “Alien” logo design, representing the moniker that LeBron James gave to Victor Wembanyama. Under the footbed, the quote, “Be Unique Every Day” is also carved out.

Expand Tweet

The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” is reportedly priced at $170 and will hit the market very soon. However, the date of the release of the shoe is yet to be confirmed by Nike.

Given how dominant Wemby has been in his rookie season, his stardom is exclusively put for him at the top. In his rookie year, Wembanyma is officially the blocks-per-game leader (3.6) in the league.