'Wemby's on the GOAT track': Incredible Victor Wembanyama stat shows how he's Michael Jordan's peer as a rookie

The 2023-24 NBA season was unforgettable as fans saw how Victor Wembanyama showcased his unworldly talent. Initially, there were doubts about how the French center would perform given that the league has a different kind of physicality. However, he showed everyone that he could handle it in his rookie year.

The season ended with "Wemby" being a finalist to win the Rookie of the Year award. Along with Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller, the rookies have shown how NBA-ready they are. But only one player among the three has what it takes to win the hardware.

Tom Haberstroh, an NBA analyst, shared information regarding how incredible the 7-foot-4 center has performed in his first season in the league. According to him, Wemby's on the path to becoming a great player, solely based on an advanced stat.

Haberstroh took to X on Monday to post a list of the best rookies to have the highest GameScore in their debut NBA season. Surprisingly, Wemby was on the list among some of the other great players in history, such as Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

"I don't think people understand how good/young Victor Wembanyama was at the end of the season," Haberstroh wrote. "Wemby's on the GOAT track."

Interestingly, Wemby is the youngest player with a GameScore that ranks among the top five as a rookie. He recently turned 20 and is simply getting started.

The center played 71 games this season and averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks. Wemby's blocks per game are the most in the entire league, which gives him a shot at winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. But his fellow Frenchman, Rudy Gobert, also has a case to win it, making it a tight race between the two.

Victor Wembanyama believes he should've done more in his rookie year

The season ended, and fans were satisfied with what Victor Wembanyama presented in 2023-24. However, the San Antonio Spurs rookie believes that he could've done more.

"So, it's my first impression that I didn't exceed any expectations, that I should have done more," Wemby said.

There's only so much a rookie in the NBA can do. Even when they are as talented and gifted as Wemby, there are certain limitations.

But this could be a positive sign for Spurs fans. Their top pick didn't pan out to be a disappointment and is motivated to improve in every aspect moving forward. Luckily, he has his entire career ahead of him to work on what he thinks should be improved.

