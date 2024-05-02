The San Antonio Spurs' 2023 first-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama originally signed with Nike while playing in France. While he has yet to get a signature sneaker from the brand, he already has a special design for the Nike G.T. Hustle 2.

The sporting apparel brand will capitalize on his stellar rookie season by releasing a Wemby-inspired G.T. Hustle 2 that features a logo that doubles as the rookie's monicker. Wemby initially wore the "Alien" Nike G.T. 2 as player-exclusive kicks, but they will be made available to the public later this month.

As per Nike, the "Alien" colorway of G.T. Hustle 2 will be released on May 14 with a price tag of $170.

Wemby's special Nike G.T. Hustle 2 will be available on Nike's official website upon release. Currently, there is no confirmation of which other retail stores these kicks can be purchased from, but they will likely be available at Nike's partner outlets.

Victor Wembanyama is the overwhelming favorite to win ROTY

In his stellar rookie season, Victor Wembanyama averaged a double-double by scoring 21.4 points, shooting 46.5% from the field and 10.6 rebounds per game. He led all rookies in both of these statistical categories.

While the Spurs struggled to get wins, Wemby set himself apart as the best first-year player in the league and is the clear favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award.

Wemby's odds are -5000 to win ROTY as per various oddsmakers, followed by Chet Holmgren (+2000).

Aside from being the favorite to win ROTY, Wemby is also second in Defensive Player of the Year, with odds ranging from +1000 to +1500. He is behind Minnesota Timberwolves center and three-time DPOY winner Rudy Gobert, who is favored with odds ranging from -3000 to -3500.

Wemby led the league in blocks with 3.6 per game and was second among all rookies in steals with 1.2 behind Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson, who had 1.3 steals per contest.

Regardless of whether he wins the DPOY this year, he has established himself as a reliable defensive anchor who will have other chances to bag the award in future seasons.