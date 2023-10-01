5 landing spots for Reggie Bullock as he reportedly agrees to a buyout with Spurs

Reggie Bullock was part of a three-team trade as the former Dallas Maverick star was sent to the San Antonio Spurs. Now that the Texas-based team released the former North Carolina Tar Heel player, Bullock is looking for a new squad to bring his talents before the new season begins mid-October.

In his last stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Bullock was serviceable in the 78 games last season. He was a starter in 55 games along with Luka Doncic and was able to provide 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30 minutes of gameplay.

As training camp begins on October 3, Bullock should get some phone calls from NBA teams that would love to bring home his 38% shooting from beyond the arc.

5 NBA teams that would be good landing spots for Reggie Bullock

The NBA has been a league that loves three-point shooting and Reggie Bullock has that in spades. 3-D players like him are sought-after and with the right squad, he would help create space while on the basketball court.

Nonetheless, here are teams that would be ideal fit for Bullock in no particular order:

#5 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets need all the help they can get as the new management dips their feet into the NBA. LaMelo Ball has similar skill sets to Luka Doncic and Bullock getting used to playing alongside the Slovenian star would help the Hornets improve their overall three-point shooting, which is almost at the bottom of the league.

#4 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are on a rebuild right now and would look to add some key pieces along the way. This is a good landing spot for Bullock as the team lost a bunch of core players from their 2019 championship team last season. At 32 years old, Bullock can also mentor upcoming players like Gradey Dick to transition to the NBA.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Having three-point shooting as their weakness last season, Reggie Bullock would be a great addition coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. The key to unlocking the best of LeBron James has always been surrounding him with three-point shooters and having Bullock coming off the bench would help the team get momentum from their second-stringers as well.

#4 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are looking to make a jump next season and Bullock would be reuniting with former Mavericks teammate Jalen Brunson. Having played for the Knicks for two seasons, Bullock would probably love to play again in the Big Apple where he averaged 10.9 points in the 2020-21 season.

#5 Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham has been scouted as a Luka Doncic-like player and management may need to look at Reggie Bullock to help spread the floor for Detroit. Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and Joe Harris are now on this team but Bullock, filling in for the injured Isaiah Livers, would be a good addition.

His veteran leadership would mean good things for the young Pistons locker room and newly-appointed head coach Mony Williams will need all the help he can get.