5 logical landing spots for Terry Rozier amid Hornets' guard trade rumors

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier could get dealt with this season as multiple teams have shown interest in trading for the star guard. The Hornets, on the other hand, have been reluctant to trade Rozier, as they see him as part of the team to give their young core veteran leadership.

Rozier has been with the team since the 2019-20 season. This is his fifth season with the team but the Hornets haven't reached any significant accomplishment with him. The 6-foot-1 guard has been fantastic since joining the Charlotte franchise. Right now, he's averaging 24.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

But he could be part of a trade if the Hornets get an enticing offer.

How has Terry Rozier played this season?

Terry Rozier is having one of the best scoring seasons of his career. He's averaging the most points in his career with 24.3 a game. It's always known that he's an elite scorer, but Rozier has taken his game to the next level this season. He's shooting 46.4% from the field, which is the best in his career.

Even with his stellar campaign, he hasn't helped the Hornets in their record this season. They're still 8-26 and are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. With how they've performed, it'll be no surprise if Charlotte trades Rozier this season.

#5 Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have a significant concern in their backcourt depth. With Jordan Goodwin as the only true point guard, they could go after Terry Rozier before the trade deadline.

Unfortunately, with little to no assets, trading for Rozier might be a daunting task for the Suns. Acquiring the scoring guard could require Phoenix to give up multiple players.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

Rozier's ability to score at a high rate has been significant for the Hornets. Looking at the Golden State Warriors, they could use a player like him, who is capable of scoring at his own will.

With Gary Payton II and Chris Paul injured the Warriors will need all the help they can get if they still want to be in the playoff picture. Trading for Rozier could be the answer to their concerns.

#3 Utah Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz has a chance to turn things around for them as they have an ideal spot in qualifying for the playoffs. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a trade idea that involves the Jazz acquiring Rozier.

According to Buckley, a trade that involves Rozier in exchange for Collin Sexton and two second-round picks could help Utah. They have a great group of young and veteran players who have worked well with each other since last season.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Although the Dallas Mavericks have addressed the departure of Jalen Brunson by trading for Kyrie Irving, they could still strengthen their backcourt. Trading for another scoring guard who could come off the bench would be fantastic for the Mavs.

Dante Exum, who serves as the backup point guard could also be even more effective with the ball. Having Rozier will remove some of the defensive pressure, allowing the Australian guard to freely play his brand of basketball.

#1 LA Lakers

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers look like they need to make a trade soon. With their current struggles, the Lakers could trade for Terry Rozier, a capable and efficient guard in exchange for D'Angelo Russell.

The team has struggled with Russell and there's a significant chance that he could be moved somewhere in the deadline. Having him as the third option could remove some pressure off Austin Reaves as well.