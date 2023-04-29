5 lowest scoring games of Kevin Durant in NBA Playoffs career

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. So far, Durant's play this postseason has earned him considerable praise for his play at both ends of the floor in the team's first-round series against the LA Clippers.

Despite that, even the best players struggle at times, and Durant is no exception. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five lowest-scoring games of Kevin Durant's NBA Playoff career.

Worst games of Kevin Durant's NBA Playoff career

#5 10 points - April 26, 2014 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies)

In the first round of the 2013-14 NBA Playoffs, KD and the OKC Thunder narrowly edged out a 92-89 victory. Despite the win, Durant and Russell Westbrook did not play well. Over 49 minutes, Durant scored just 15 points, shooting 5-21 from the field and just 1-7 from beyond the arc. He also contributed five turnovers in the win.

At the same time, Russell Westbrook also scored just 15 points in 44 minutes. Fortunately, it was Reggie Jackson off the bench who propelled the Thunder to a win with a big 32-point performance.

#4 15 points - May 21, 2014 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs)

After getting past the Grizzlies in the first round, Durant and the OKC Thunder matched up against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. In Game 2, the Spurs put on an absolute clinic, defeating the Thunder 112-77. During the 29 minutes played, Kevin Durant scored just 15 points on 6-16 shooting.

In addition, KD went 0-4 from beyond the arc, while contributing two turnovers in the losing effort.

#3 11 points - May 13, 2011 (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies)

Back during the 2010-2011 season, KD and the OKC Thunder matched up against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals. After a 95-83 loss, Kevin Durant's play was put under the microscope. Over 37 minutes played, KD scored just 11 points, shooting 3-14 from the floor and 1-9 from beyond the arc.

Fortunately for Kevin Durant, he and the Thunder were able to edge out a narrow win in the series over seven games.

#2 11 points - June 10, 2019 (Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors)

In Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, KD and the Golden State Warriors picked up a narrow 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. In a closely contested matchup, Durant finished the game with just 11 points as he went down with an Achilles tear that ended his season.

Although he scored just 11 points, he put on an impressive showcase, going 3-3 from beyond the arc during his short stint before the injury.

#1 10 points - April 24, 2017 (Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers)

In Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors' 2016-17 first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Durant played just 20 minutes in the 128-103 blowout win. As KD worked himself back into shape after missing time due to a left calf strain, he scored just 10 points before being pulled.

Fortunately for Durant, he was able to work his way into the rotation and finished the year as the Finals MVP.

