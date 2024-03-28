5 NBA players with most awful free throw shooting routines in last decade ft. Moses Brown

In the 77-year history of the NBA, the league has amassed a number of players and some of them have some interesting free throw routines. From Rick Barry's underhand shot to Jason Kidd's flying kiss free throw, there are numerous routines that have been memorable for basketball fans.

Even in the last decade, there have been basketball players who come out with a head-scratching free throw routine. Here are five players in the past decade who have some of the jankiest free throw shooting routines and forms.

5 NBA players from the past decade with the most awful and weirdest free throw routines and forms

#5. Dirk Nowitzki

Putting Dirk Nowizki, a career 87.9% free throw shooter, should not be on this list but if you dig deeper, he has quite a weird routine that he does that makes him good at the foul line.

In his routine, the 14-time NBA All-Star gets to sing or hum 'Looking for Freedom' by David Hasselhoff to calm his nerves. While the routine makes him good, it is still weird to know that you need a Hoff song to make a free throw.

#4) Chinian Onuaku

While the underhand free throw made Rick Barry a great free throw shooter in the NBA, seeing a player do the same routine decades later is like seeing a unicorn.

Chinianu Onuaku of the Houston Rockets made it famous again as he never fails to stun a live crowd, opting to use an under-hand free throw and always get the cheers.

#3) Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA today but one may point out that he takes too much time shooting free throws and sometimes gets a rare 10-second violation.

While his free throw routine may vary, it has always seemed that his free throw bag is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.

#2) Joakim Noah

Shooting coaches will always preach that you emphasize follow-through to guide the ball to the rim during a free throw. Joakim Noah does not follow that, as his free throw shot is like more of a feeler than form. His follow-through goes to different places and has been mocked by many fans.

#1) Moses Brown

Since he is not that popular in the NBA, you rarely see a Moses Brown free throw. But when you do and he is on your team, you have to hold on to your seats as he is a career 54% free throw shooter.

Well, the bad free throw shooting comes from ugly fundamentals, as there is no clear follow-through. Just see for yourself, because it is really hard to explain.

