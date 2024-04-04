5 NBA players with most points scored off the bench in 2023-24 season

NBA teams build around their star players and general managers must get quality players who are also willing to champion their role off the bench. The best squads in the league boast a deep bench of players who are willing to step up while the starters get some rest.

With the amount of talent the NBA has amassed, there are many players for a team to choose from to form their bench but adapting to the team's chemistry is another challenge.

Here are five players in the NBA who has the most points coming off the bench in the 2023-24 season as of April 4, 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA players who have the most points coming off the bench

#5) Tim Hardaway Jr. - 852 points

With the star power attention of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the Dallas Mavericks, many forget how great of a shooter Tim Hardaway Jr. is. He averages 13.7 points in 62 games off the bench, while also adding 2.7 3s per game.

#4) Cole Anthony - 884 points

The Orlando Magic has been one of the most young exciting teams to watch this season and Cole Anthony off the bench helps keep the pace once the starters go to the bench. In 75 games, Anthony has 884 points and averages 11.8 points per contest. More so, he also averages 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

#3) Norman Powell - 961 points

The star-studded roster of the LA Clippers has all the weapons to create havoc on the opposition. While the opponents' attention is on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George, Norman Powell is a player who maximizes his position. In 69 games off the bench in the 2023-24 season, Powell averages 13.9 points per game and has already scored a total of 961 points.

#2) Bobby Portis - 994 points

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship and Bobby Portis coming off the bench was essential to the team's success. Fast forward to the 2023-24 season, he still embraces the same role, filling in for Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo whenever they need rest.

Having someone to average 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds coming off the bench 75 times this season is a luxury.

#1) Malik Monk - 1,110 points

The Sacramento Kings managed to light the beam several times with the help of Malik Monk, who is an essential player coming off the bench. He leads bench scorers with 1,110 total points and gave his team 15.4 points per game in 72 appearances. However, he is out right now with a MCL sprain and is expected to miss four to six weeks.