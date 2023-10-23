"Winning since the start": Tim Hardaway Jr. names Celtics as America's basketball team over Lakers

The Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers have long been regarded as the NBA's Top 2 most prestigious franchises. The debate surrounding which organization should rank No. 1 is still ongoing as the two teams remain neck and neck in terms of accolades. However, according to Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., the Celtics have a slight edge.

During a recent appearance on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Hardaway’s former teammate, Theo Pinson, asked him which NBA franchise he considers “America’s team.” Hardaway hesitated for a moment before making it clear that he wasn't considering the Golden State Warriors, the most successful team of the past decade (h/t @TidalLeague on X):

“It’s definitely not the Warriors.”

Hardaway then continued to ponder the question before going with Boston. He touched on the franchise’s sustained success since the league's inception as the primary reason for his selection:

“America’s basketball team, is this a trick question? … I think it’s Boston.

“I think Boston, they’ve been winning since the start. Even when Wilt (Chamberlain) was (playing), Bill Russell ran the league. I would say Boston. But again, there’s no politics or stuff. It’s either Boston or LA for me, but I’ll say Boston.”

However, Pinson opted to give the Lakers the edge due to the franchise’s global popularity:

“I personally believe the Lakers are (No.) 1. just because they’re worldwide.

“Like, everyone knows the Lakers.”

How many NBA championships do the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers have?

Former Boston Celtics superstar forward Paul Pierce and LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

When it comes to NBA titles, the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers are tied for the most all-time at 17 apiece. However, the Lakers have been far more successful over the past few decades.

Boston has won just one title (2008) since its 1986 championship. Meanwhile, LA has won eight titles in that same span (1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020).

So, while the Celtics were easily the most dominant team of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, most would probably choose the Lakers as America’s team today. This comes as LA has been far more successful in the NBA’s modern era where the talent level is perceived to be higher than ever.

