Watch: 19-year-old Kobe Bryant baptized Ben Wallace in a preseason game 26 years ago

26 years ago, (Oct. 22, 1997) LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant threw down one of the most electric preseason dunks of all time against Washington. Bryant was just 19 years old at the time and getting set for his second season in the league. So, the play would offer a glimpse of what was to come throughout his eventual Hall of Fame career.

During the play, Bryant first brought the ball up the court and crossed over Wizards shooting guard Jimmy Oliver from well behind the 3-point line. He then drove straight to the basket before taking off just a couple of steps inside the free-throw line. The young Lakers star proceeded to throw down a one-handed poster slam over Wizards big man Ben Wallace, which sent Wallace tumbling to the ground.

Following the play, Bryant briefly stared down Wallace as his Lakers teammates reacted in disbelief. Meanwhile, LA’s commentators remarked about how impressive the dunk was while they explained why it wasn’t a charge, as Wallace was in the restricted area.

In retrospect, most would agree that Bryant’s highlight dunk now looks even more impressive. This comes as Wallace went on to win a record-tying four Defensive Player of the Year awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. So, at just 19, Bryant posterized a player who is now regarded as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history.

Check out Bryant’s poster dunk over Wallace below:

Nick Van Exel said Kobe Bryant predicted his poster dunk over Ben Wallace

In 2020, Kobe Bryant’s former LA Lakers teammate, Nick Van Exel, reflected on Bryant's highlight dunk over Ben Wallace.

During an appearance on the “Knuckleheads” podcast, Exel said that Bryant predicted his poster dunk over Wallace during LA's previous timeout:

“That’s another thing, Kobe told us, dog, coming out of the timeout.

“Del (Harris) drew up a play to get him an iso at the top of the key and Kobe told us, ‘I’m about to cross this fool up and dunk on him.’ That was his exact words leaving the huddle, ‘I’m about to cross this fool up and dunk on him.’”

(30:33 mark below)

As impressive as the dunk was, Wallace still ended up getting the last laugh. This came as he later helped lead the Detroit Pistons to a dominant 4-1 series upset victory over Bryant’s Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Wallace later reflected on Bryant’s 1997 preseason dunk over him as well. The four-time DPOTY credited the play for motivating him to become a champion and one of the greatest defenders of all time:

“Without that dunk, I don’t know if I’m the player that I am today.

“After that, I told myself, ‘Ben, that’s never gonna happen again.’ And you know what? It didn’t.”

