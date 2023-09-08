5 NBA teams that need a point guard

The point guard position in the NBA has always been an important role since the inception of basketball. As the role of basketball's playmaker evolves, teams scramble to fill in the position quickly to match up with the likes of Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Here are some NBA teams that would need to fill or upgrade their point guard position:

#5 Utah Jazz has no true facilitator since trading Mike Conley

Since trading Mike Conley away, the Utah Jazz has been trying to use Jordan Clarkson or Collin Sexton to do the playmaker role. However, both players are more effective on the wing and are not thought to be pass-first players.

This team drafted Keyonte George and still has Kris Dunn and Talon Horton-Tucker who can share facilitator duties, but there is no likelihood he will be their true starting point guard.

#4 San Antonio Spurs should look for that guy to pair with their French phenom

With the arrival of Victor Wembanyama, it is a ball facilitator's dream to have someone inside that they can pass to and it will certainly pump up their average assists per game. Tre Jones has been the starting point guard but there are better options out there that could fill the role.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans need a facilitator to move CJ McCollum back to shooting guard

CJ McCollum has been doing the facilitator duties for the New Orleans Pelicans but we all know that he is better off at the shooting guard position just like what he did with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans would love to find a pass-first point guard that would set up a solid starting five with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCullum.

#2 Chicago Bulls need a replacement for Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls made a promising move to get DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball to surround Zach LaVine. However, everything is there but Ball had missed a lot of time due to chronic injuries.

With the age of DeRozan and Vucevic getting up every year, they would need a pass-first guard to run the show. Alex Caruso had been the fan favorite and starting point guard but he is more effective coming off the bench and giving the team a spark when the starters are resting.

#1 Phoenix Suns need that point guard just to balance their big three

The Phoenix Suns made a huge splash by getting Bradley Beal and risked their depth to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. According to insiders, Beal will be the team's point guard, but his scoring abilities are too strong to ignore.

With all three scorers on his team, this is a point guard's ideal job, and someone who focuses solely on creating for the Suns' big three could turn out devastating for their opponents.