5 new landing spots for Pascal Siakam after Raptors' center clarifies intention on free agency

Pascal Siakam has continued to be one of the NBA's most talked-about trade targets. For several seasons, Siakam's name has surfaced in trade talks, with plenty of teams tied to the longtime Toronto Raptors forward. Heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline, many have been waiting for Siakam to be included in a trade.

As the Raptors big man indicated this week, despite being on an expiring deal, he has no intentions of signing an extension anywhere but Toronto. In addition, he said that he would like to test free agency this offseason, meaning teams interested in trading for him could be out of luck come this offseason.

Let's take a look at five landing spots for Siakam on the heels of his comments about re-signing with the Raptors and free agency.

Five landing spots for Pascal Siakam after latest comments

#5, New Orleans Pelicans

Pascal Siakam

The New Orleans Pelicans have continued to be one of the NBA's biggest what-ifs. Year after year it appears as though the team's success hinges on Zion Williamson's health.

Although Williamson has managed to stay healthy for the most part this year, the team has struggled at times. With the Pelicans in seventh place in the West, the team could look to pivot and acquire a veteran in Siakam to replace Williamson.

#4, Houston Rockets

Pascal Siakam

The Houston Rockets have turned things around thanks in part to the leadership of Ime Udoka. However, the team still has a ways to go until they can be considered true contenders in the West.

With a projected $27.9 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac, the team could look to acquire Siakam to help take things to the next level. While Jabari Smith Jr. starts at power forward, the team could look to reshuffle the starting lineup to accommodate Siakam.

#3, San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam

The San Antonio Spurs are in an interesting position heading into the offseason. With a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, it's clear that things are headed in the right direction. On the back of the French star, the team has an incredible foundation to build for the future.

Despite that, the Spurs lack veteran experience, something Siakam can provide. With a projected $35.1 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac, they could make a big offer that could entice Siakam.

#2, Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

The Indiana Pacers have proven that they have what it takes to compete with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference. With Tyrese Haliburton showing that he's one of the league's best young guards, the team is headed in the right direction.

Despite that, the Pacers could bolster their roster at the power forward position, where Jalen Smith currently starts. Although he has managed to put up some solid numbers, with 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, Siakam would certainly help the team reach the next level.

#1, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam

There are several reasons why a move to Philadelphia would be the perfect fit for Pascal Siakam. First and foremost, the team is expected to have a practical cap space of $74.2 million for the year, giving them plenty of room to maneuver.

In addition, while Nic Batum starts, it's hard to ignore the fact that Siakam would give them a boost in production on both ends of the floor. With a Joel Embiid-Pascal Siakam pairing, the 76ers would have an elite frontcourt duo.

Given that Siakam has indicated that he has no plan to re-sign with a team besides the Toronto Raptors, it sounds as though he won't be traded. Although the Dallas Mavericks took a gamble on acquiring Kyrie Irving, who was on an expiring deal last year, Siakam likely won't go the same route.

As such, teams that have been interested in acquiring Siakam via trade before the Feb. 8 deadline will likely rethink their decisions. With his sights set on testing free agency, only time will tell how things play out.

