5 players not expected to be eligible for 2023-24 NBA awards after implication of new rules in league

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to a minimum games threshold for regular season awards like the MVP award, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA honors. Players will have to be on the floor for 20 minutes in at least 65 games to be eligible for these awards.

One of the major reasons the league pushed for this threshold is to prevent teams from load-managing their star players. Load management is a term used to reference the resting of healthy players by teams.

The 65-game rule is significant not only for the awards but for contract considerations. Players selected to All-NBA teams, win Defensive Player of the Year or MVP are eligible for maximum contracts with their teams.

Following the new rules, odds have come out on the players NOT expected to be eligible for these NBA awards.

5 players who most likely won't be eligible for 2023-24 NBA awards

The major reason that will keep players from playing 65 games is injury. The five players not expected to contend for the NBA awards have a history of injuries.

#5, LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James is 38 years old and has played 20 seasons for the Cavaliers, Heat and the Lakers. Throughout his career, he has logged 54,094 minutes since first stepping on an NBA court in 2003.

While he has managed to maintain his body and physical conditioning, he has shown time and again that he is ready to sacrifice regular-season appearances to stay rested for the playoffs. There is a high chance he will not reach the 65-game threshold.

#4, Paul George

Paul George

Paul George has dealt with a variety of injuries in recent years. He has had knee, shoulder and elbow injuries. In the last four seasons, George has played fewer than 57 regular season games each year.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he expects George to be ready for training camp, welcome news to Clippers fans.

#3, Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been criticized for his inability to stay healthy. Throughout his career, Davis has dealt with a slew of injuries ranging from sprains, back spasms, dislocations, concussions and many others.

Davis has played 11 seasons in the NBA totaling 902 games. He has had a high of 62 games (2019-20), in a 71-game season, in the past five seasons (56, 62, 36, 40 and 56 games).

#2, Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard tore his ACL in 2021, missing the entire 2021-2022 season. Before that, while with the San Antonio Spurs, he was diagnosed with a rare injury in his right quadriceps. He only played nine games in the 2017-2018 season.

He only played 52 games in the 2022-2023 season.

#1, Zion Williamson

Odds have Zion Williamson as the most likely player not to play 65 games in the upcoming season.

Zion has a tragic history of injuries. He tore his meniscus during his rookie season in 2019. The following season, he fractured a thumb. Then, he missed all of the 2021-2022 season with a foot injury.

In 2022-2023, he went down with a hamstring strain and eventually missed the entire season. It would be a pleasant surprises for Pelicans fans if he appeared in 65 or more games in the upcoming season.