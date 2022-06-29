5 players Lakers can target with their MLE 

It will be tough for the Los Angeles Lakers to upgrade to their roster, but one asset at their disposal is the mid-level exception. This will give LA about $6.3 million to offer to free agents. Here are five players the team should look to target with their MLE.

The first name on the list is sharpshooter Malik Monk. After coming to the Los Angeles on a veteran's minimum, the former lottery pick shined alongside LeBron James. In 76 games, Monk averaged a career-high 13.8 points per game while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. After a strong campaign, LA might be forced to hand Monk a bigger payday to keep him on the roster.

Malik Monk last season when playing 25+ minutes:
• 17.5 PPG
• 3.2 APG
• 49.4% FG
• 42.3% 3pt (7 att per game)
• +100
• 50 games

If the Lakers want to get younger on the wing, they should consider Derrick Jones Jr. could. At 25-years-old, he brings length and athleticism to the perimeter. This season for the Bulls, Jones Jr. averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Coming off of injury, T.J. Warren is a player the Lakers might be able to sign at a discounted price. While he has missed the entire season, he is expected to be ready to play at the start of training camp.

Warren could be a microwave scorer for LA while also being utilized as a floor-spacer. Back in 2020, he averaged just under 20 points per game, while converting 40.3% of his threes.

The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis always need more outside shooting, which is why they should be in the market for a player like Bryn Forbes.

Their MLE should be enough to get the signing done, and Forbes' skill set is a perfect fit for their supporting cast. This season, Forbes averaged 8.8 points per game and shot over 41% from three for the third time in the last four years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Bucks are on fire. Bryn Forbes has 14 PTS on 5-5 shootingBucks are on fire. Bryn Forbes has 14 PTS on 5-5 shooting 😳Bucks are on fire. https://t.co/GqmnVM3ouK

Lakers should consider rolling the dice on Collin Sexton

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the most interesting names on the free agent market this summer is Collin Sexton. He played just 11 games for the Cavaliers before having his season ended due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Fresh off a devastating injury like this, there is no telling what kind of market there will be for Sexton. This creates an opportunity for LA to roll the dice on a high-upside player.

Before getting hurt, Sexton was a high-scoring guard who was continuing to get better. If the LA can convince him to take a one-year "prove it" deal to recoup his value, he could be a valuable addition within their limited cap space.

