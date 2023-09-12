5 Players with most points for Team USA in Olympics featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Team USA has always been the benchmark for all national men's basketball teams to emulate. In the past seven Olympics since 1992, the Americans dominated in winning six. The torch has been passed on to generations, and the USA still has the world's best players.

Here are five USA basketball players who scored the most points in the Olympics

#5, Michael Jordan owns two gold medals

The six-time NBA champion only played in two Olympics, winning gold medals in both stints. The first was before he went into the NBA in 1984 when the games were held in Los Angeles and the second was eight years later with the Dream Team in Barcelona.

In just two Olympic runs, Michael Jordan scored 256 points, and he has the least participation in this top five list.

#4, David Robinson was part of the first two Dream Teams

"The Admiral" was part of Team USA in 1988, 1992 and 1996. In two out of three, David Robinson took home the gold, winning with Dream Team I and II.

His stint with the USA in 1988 resulted in a bronze medal finish as this team lost to the Soviet Union led by Arvydas Sabonis and Sarunas Marciolionis. Robinson tallied 270 points in three Olympic runs.

#3, LeBron James has two gold medals, with a possibility of getting another

With reports that LeBron James will return to lead Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, his ranking in this list may go up by one place.

The four-time NBA champion has 273 points in the Olympic runs in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Two out of three, James won the gold medal, and he may add another one if he decides to play again in 2024.

#2, Carmelo Anthony had the most number of Olympic appearances

"USA Melo" is something else. He leads the Americans in the number of Olympic appearances with four, representing Team USA from 2004 to 2016.

In those 12 years, Carmelo Anthony has three gold medals and one bronze while gathering 336 points.

Ironically, the former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star was named the 2023 FIBA Ambassador even though he has not won the FIBA World Cup.

#1, Kevin Durant is Team USA's all-time top scorer

KD has represented Team USA three times in the Olympics and has never settled below a gold medal.

In those three gold runs, Kevin Durant leads all Americans in points in the Olympics at 435. That record may increase if he commits to the 2024 Paris Olympics to pair up with LeBron James and Steph Curry.