Why is Kevin Durant not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Kevin Durant is not part of Team USA's roster that will travel to the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup 2023 (August 25 - September 10).

Like most of the stars in the NBA, Kevin Durant decided to skip the FIBA World Cup to rest and prepare for the coming season, which will be his first full campaign with the Phoenix Suns.

USA Basketball doesn't oblige its superstars to join the team for the major FIBA tournaments, hence it doesn't come as a surprise that the four-time NBA champion will not travel to Asia.

The 12 players that will represent Team USA in the FIBA World Cup are:

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

During his illustrious career, Kevin Durant has played in the FIBA World Cup only once for Team USA, helping the team claim the gold medal in 2010. He skipped the next two editions (2014, 2019) and the same will happen with the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Kevin Durant might return to Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

From 2010 to 2021, Durant played with Team USA in 31 official games in major FIBA tournaments, averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Overall, he won four gold medals as a member of the national team: three from Olympic tournaments (2012, 2016, 2021) and one from the 2010 FIBA World Championship

Despite winning everything with Team USA, he may not be done with international basketball and we could see him compete in another major FIΒA tournament.

Back in December, Steve Kerr, Team USA's head coach, attempted to recruit Kevin Durant for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Kerr and Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018) and Kerr hopes they will reunite in the Olympic Games.

For his part, Kevin Durant stated that he will need time to make his decision, however, he didn't rule out the possibility of joining the national team one final time.

"I'm definitely not going to make [a decision right] now," Durant stated after the Nets' win over the Golden State Warriors in December.

"I would say it's too early right now. They respect my timeline and where we are in a season. We are always in constant communication on what we want to do going forward. I'll have that conversation when it's time. But right now, I don't know.

"I love my Team USA family. I always want to represent my country, my city, my block, my friends, and my family," Durant added. "They gave me the opportunity to go on that platform in front of the whole world and showcase what all my people taught me since I was a kid. So, definitely got to think about it."

Kevin Durant is tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most Olympic gold medals in Team USA history (three). He led the squad to gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, averaging 20.7 points in the tournament and cementing himself as Team USA's all-time leading scorer.

If he joins the team in 2024, he would have a chance to become the first men's player to win four basketball gold medals. Team USA has won four consecutive gold medals and an Olympic-record 16 during their history.

