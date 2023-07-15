Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are two of the four remaining winless teams in the NBA’s Summer League games. Golden State recently lost to the Houston Rockets while Toronto was stunned by the Detroit Pistons' 17-point rally.
Both teams will hardly look at their unenviable 0-4 win-loss records. They will continue to give exposure to the players on the roster for potential depth rotation.
The Dubs welcomed rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis to his first NBA game. “TJD” was part of the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.
The Indiana product vowed to make teams regret passing him over as he landed 57th in the NBA Draft. Against the Rockets, he showed intriguing potential why he could be a steal for the Golden State Warriors.
The Toronto Raptors, in the loss to the Detroit Pistons, were led by Gradey Dick’s 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal night. Toronto also got a solid outing from Mouhamadou Gueye who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.
Warriors vs Raptors: Prediction
The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors will be looking to break into the win column on Saturday. This could be a seesaw battle as neither team, exhibition or not, may want to end up winless.
Golden State’s shooters have been off of late. Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones combined for 14 points on 6-19 shooting, including 2-14 from deep. Quinones, who is touted to be Jordan Poole’s replacement, missed all nine of his three-point attempts.
If they can’t regain their shooting touch, the Warriors will be in for rough sailing.
The Toronto Raptors seem to have finally found their rhythm despite suffering their third straight loss. Gradey Dick, Mouhamadou Gueye and R.J. Nembhard were on fire in their last game.
Toronto could finally break through in the summer league against Golden State.
Warriors Summer League Roster
Raptors Summer League Roster
Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread and Moneyline
Moneyline: Warriors (-125), Raptors (+105)
Spread: Warriors -1.5
Total: 177.5 Over (-110), Under (-110)
Warriors vs. Raptors: Where to watch
The game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will start at 3:30 PM ET and will be aired via NBA TV. Basketball fans can also catch the game live at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Players to watch
Dub Nation will be closely looking at the performances of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones. One of them could have an impact on the Golden State Warriors next season.
“TJD” will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Golden State could use depth in its frontline where Jackson-Davis could be relied on to play a few minutes.
For the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick will be under the microscope. Despite a team-high 22 points in their last game, the rookie shot just 2-10 from behind the arc.
The Raptors’ coaching staff and fans will be excited to see if his efficiency will improve.
