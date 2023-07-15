Basketball
Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 15, 2023 10:30 GMT
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will try to get their first win in the NBA
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will try to get their first win in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League games on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are two of the four remaining winless teams in the NBA’s Summer League games. Golden State recently lost to the Houston Rockets while Toronto was stunned by the Detroit Pistons' 17-point rally.

Both teams will hardly look at their unenviable 0-4 win-loss records. They will continue to give exposure to the players on the roster for potential depth rotation.

The Dubs welcomed rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis to his first NBA game. “TJD” was part of the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

The Indiana product vowed to make teams regret passing him over as he landed 57th in the NBA Draft. Against the Rockets, he showed intriguing potential why he could be a steal for the Golden State Warriors.

The Toronto Raptors, in the loss to the Detroit Pistons, were led by Gradey Dick’s 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal night. Toronto also got a solid outing from Mouhamadou Gueye who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Warriors vs Raptors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors will be looking to break into the win column on Saturday. This could be a seesaw battle as neither team, exhibition or not, may want to end up winless.

Golden State’s shooters have been off of late. Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones combined for 14 points on 6-19 shooting, including 2-14 from deep. Quinones, who is touted to be Jordan Poole’s replacement, missed all nine of his three-point attempts.

If they can’t regain their shooting touch, the Warriors will be in for rough sailing.

The Toronto Raptors seem to have finally found their rhythm despite suffering their third straight loss. Gradey Dick, Mouhamadou Gueye and R.J. Nembhard were on fire in their last game.

Toronto could finally break through in the summer league against Golden State.

Warriors Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Brandin Podziemski2G6-4203 lbsFEB 25, 200320RSanta Clara#19 Pick In 2023 Draft
Reggie Perry12C6-9266 lbsMAR 21, 2000232Changwon LG Sakers (Korea)
Gui Santos15F6-7218 lbsJUN 22, 200221RMinas
Mikael Jantunen18F6-8225 lbsAPR 20, 200023RUtah
Gabe Kalscheur21G6-4196 lbsJUN 10, 199924RIowa State
Lester Quinones25G6-5205 lbsNOV 16, 200022RMemphisSigned On 07/05/22
Javan Johnson31F6-6192 lbsJAN 05, 199924RDePaul
Trayce Jackson-Davis32F-C6-9245 lbsFEB 22, 200023RIndianaDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23
Adam Seiko33G6-2201 lbsFEB 27, 199825RSan Diego State
Jayce Johnson36C6-10240 lbsAUG 01, 199725RMarquette
Kendric Davis37G5-11184 lbsMAY 14, 199924RMemphis
Craig Sword38G6-3202 lbsJAN 16, 1994291Mississippi State
Yuri Collins41G5-11195 lbsMAR 07, 200122RSaint Louis
Isiaha Mike44F6-7209 lbsAUG 11, 199725RSMU
Adam Kunkel55G6-3176 lbsDEC 09, 199923RXavier

Raptors Summer League Roster

PlayerNo.PositionHeightWeightExperienceSchool
Moses Brown9C7-2245 lbs4UCLA
Desmond Cambridge Jr.44G6-4180 lbsRArizona State
Ahmad Caver17G6-2175 lbs1Old Dominion
Gradey Dick1G-F6-8205 lbsRKansas
Ron Harper Jr. 8G-F6-5242 lbs1Rutgers
DJ Hogg31F6-9225 lbsRTexas A&M
Mouhamadou Gueye15F6-9210 lbsRPittsburg
David Johnson13G6-4205 lbs1Louisville
David McCormack30C6-10250 lbsRKansas
Darryl Morsell37G6-5205 lbsRMarquette
RJ Nembhard12G6-4200 lbs1 TCU
Markquiss Nowell24G5-8160 lbsRKansas State
Kevin Obanor0F6-8235 lbsRTexas Tech
JT Shumate42F 6-10210 lbsRToledo
Joe Wieskamp11G-F6-62052Iowa
Moses Wright15C 6-8226 lbs1Georgia

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (-125), Raptors (+105)

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Total: 177.5 Over (-110), Under (-110)

Warriors vs. Raptors: Where to watch

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will start at 3:30 PM ET and will be aired via NBA TV. Basketball fans can also catch the game live at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Players to watch

Dub Nation will be closely looking at the performances of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones. One of them could have an impact on the Golden State Warriors next season.

“TJD” will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Golden State could use depth in its frontline where Jackson-Davis could be relied on to play a few minutes.

For the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick will be under the microscope. Despite a team-high 22 points in their last game, the rookie shot just 2-10 from behind the arc.

The Raptors’ coaching staff and fans will be excited to see if his efficiency will improve.

Edited by Michael Macasero
