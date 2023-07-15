Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are two of the four remaining winless teams in the NBA’s Summer League games. Golden State recently lost to the Houston Rockets while Toronto was stunned by the Detroit Pistons' 17-point rally.

Both teams will hardly look at their unenviable 0-4 win-loss records. They will continue to give exposure to the players on the roster for potential depth rotation.

The Dubs welcomed rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis to his first NBA game. “TJD” was part of the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

The Indiana product vowed to make teams regret passing him over as he landed 57th in the NBA Draft. Against the Rockets, he showed intriguing potential why he could be a steal for the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Trayce Jackson-Davis debuted for the Warriors in Vegas today. Flashed usable tools. Good passer on move/out of post. Effective roller/finisher. Comfortable in dunker spot. Two guaranteed years on deal. Path to a frontcourt role is there on some nights. Here are the highlights.

The Toronto Raptors, in the loss to the Detroit Pistons, were led by Gradey Dick’s 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal night. Toronto also got a solid outing from Mouhamadou Gueye who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Warriors vs Raptors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors will be looking to break into the win column on Saturday. This could be a seesaw battle as neither team, exhibition or not, may want to end up winless.

Golden State’s shooters have been off of late. Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones combined for 14 points on 6-19 shooting, including 2-14 from deep. Quinones, who is touted to be Jordan Poole’s replacement, missed all nine of his three-point attempts.

If they can’t regain their shooting touch, the Warriors will be in for rough sailing.

The Toronto Raptors seem to have finally found their rhythm despite suffering their third straight loss. Gradey Dick, Mouhamadou Gueye and R.J. Nembhard were on fire in their last game.

Toronto could finally break through in the summer league against Golden State.

Warriors Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Brandin Podziemski 2 G 6-4 203 lbs FEB 25, 2003 20 R Santa Clara #19 Pick In 2023 Draft Reggie Perry 12 C 6-9 266 lbs MAR 21, 2000 23 2 Changwon LG Sakers (Korea) Gui Santos 15 F 6-7 218 lbs JUN 22, 2002 21 R Minas Mikael Jantunen 18 F 6-8 225 lbs APR 20, 2000 23 R Utah Gabe Kalscheur 21 G 6-4 196 lbs JUN 10, 1999 24 R Iowa State Lester Quinones 25 G 6-5 205 lbs NOV 16, 2000 22 R Memphis Signed On 07/05/22 Javan Johnson 31 F 6-6 192 lbs JAN 05, 1999 24 R DePaul Trayce Jackson-Davis 32 F-C 6-9 245 lbs FEB 22, 2000 23 R Indiana Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23 Adam Seiko 33 G 6-2 201 lbs FEB 27, 1998 25 R San Diego State Jayce Johnson 36 C 6-10 240 lbs AUG 01, 1997 25 R Marquette Kendric Davis 37 G 5-11 184 lbs MAY 14, 1999 24 R Memphis Craig Sword 38 G 6-3 202 lbs JAN 16, 1994 29 1 Mississippi State Yuri Collins 41 G 5-11 195 lbs MAR 07, 2001 22 R Saint Louis Isiaha Mike 44 F 6-7 209 lbs AUG 11, 1997 25 R SMU Adam Kunkel 55 G 6-3 176 lbs DEC 09, 1999 23 R Xavier

Raptors Summer League Roster

Player No. Position Height Weight Experience School Moses Brown 9 C 7-2 245 lbs 4 UCLA Desmond Cambridge Jr. 44 G 6-4 180 lbs R Arizona State Ahmad Caver 17 G 6-2 175 lbs 1 Old Dominion Gradey Dick 1 G-F 6-8 205 lbs R Kansas Ron Harper Jr. 8 G-F 6-5 242 lbs 1 Rutgers DJ Hogg 31 F 6-9 225 lbs R Texas A&M Mouhamadou Gueye 15 F 6-9 210 lbs R Pittsburg David Johnson 13 G 6-4 205 lbs 1 Louisville David McCormack 30 C 6-10 250 lbs R Kansas Darryl Morsell 37 G 6-5 205 lbs R Marquette RJ Nembhard 12 G 6-4 200 lbs 1 TCU Markquiss Nowell 24 G 5-8 160 lbs R Kansas State Kevin Obanor 0 F 6-8 235 lbs R Texas Tech JT Shumate 42 F 6-10 210 lbs R Toledo Joe Wieskamp 11 G-F 6-6 205 2 Iowa Moses Wright 15 C 6-8 226 lbs 1 Georgia

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (-125), Raptors (+105)

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Total: 177.5 Over (-110), Under (-110)

Warriors vs. Raptors: Where to watch

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will start at 3:30 PM ET and will be aired via NBA TV. Basketball fans can also catch the game live at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Players to watch

Dub Nation will be closely looking at the performances of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones. One of them could have an impact on the Golden State Warriors next season.

“TJD” will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Golden State could use depth in its frontline where Jackson-Davis could be relied on to play a few minutes.

For the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick will be under the microscope. Despite a team-high 22 points in their last game, the rookie shot just 2-10 from behind the arc.

The Raptors’ coaching staff and fans will be excited to see if his efficiency will improve.

