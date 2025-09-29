5 realistic expectations for San Antonio Spurs in Victor Wembanyama's third season

We're officially about to enter year three of the Victor Wembanyama experience. So far, he's been as good as advertised, if not better, but we've also seen why some people have doubts about him.

Ad

His play has been nothing short of spectacular, yet he missed almost half of his second season in the league with an injury. Still, it wasn't a fracture or a soft-tissue injury, so there's no reason to believe it will be a chronic issue.

Now, with him set to return and take the floor again since the start of the season, let's fire five realistic predictions for the former No. 1 pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 predictions for Victor Wembanyama

He'll post career highs in assists

The San Antonio Spurs added another young ball-handler in Dylan Harper. They have him, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox to initiate the offense. However, Wemby will also have the ball early and often.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wembanyama is a willing passer, as shown by his 3.8 assists per game. But now, with another floor-spacer like Harper by his side, he will be able to find him wide-open in the perimeter.

Ad

He'll flirt with 30 points per game

Wembanyama has averaged 21.4 and 24.3 points per game in his two years in the league. Now, after bulking up and getting a full season with Fox by his side, those numbers might go up by four points or so.

Wembanyama has relied on the three-point shot way too often. And while he hits them at a fairly decent clip, the team might deploy him more as an interior presence with all the spacing around him.

Ad

He'll be a top-3 MVP candidate

Wembanyama could've been an MVP candidate in both of his first seasons in the league, regardless of his team's record. Now, with an improved supporting cast, it might finally be his year.

He's got everything going on for him: The play, the charisma, the talent, and -- above all things -- the impact. He might be a top-5 team in the game by the end of the season.

Ad

He'll win Defensive Player of the Year

On that same note, it's finally time he takes home the Defensive Player of the Year award. He finished second in his rookie season and was the runaway favorite last season.

Wembanyama is the most disruptive defensive player in the league, and it's not even close. His long arms and lateral quickness are only topped by his rim protection and instincts.

He'll lead the Spurs to the playoffs

Ad

But above all things, this is the most important. He's never been a selfish player or someone who cares about his own numbers or invidivual accolades. He wants to win above everything.

He's had time to restore his body, has trained with Kevin Garnett, and even spent time with some Shaolin monks. He's a man on a mission, and he finally has the supporting cast to get to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More