5 realistic trades that could fix Phoenix Suns woeful NBA 2023-24 season 

The Phoenix Suns aren't having the best season despite boasting one of the best star trios in the league. Although health has been a huge part of their hindrances, the healthy players haven't been effective. This has led the team to struggle against beatable opponents, which has put them in this tricky situation.

Many are hoping for a change to come for the Suns. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are the only stars who have been quite consistent. Their third star, Bradley Beal, has only played six games after suffering various injuries since the start of the season.

But the question is, who should they trade for?

Kevin Durant is growing frustrated with Phoenix Suns' "underwhelming supporting cast"

There are a few areas of the Phoenix Suns' disappointing season that fans can point to. One of which is the team's subpar supporting cast. They started the season without a point guard, which is already a clear area of concern. Additionally, the role players they've surrounded their Big 3 have been underperforming, except for Jordan Goodwin, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has grown frustrated with the support that he and the other stars have been given. Although "KD" hasn't commented on these reports, it could be true as the Suns continue to struggle despite him and Booker being healthy.

With that, here are five trade ideas the Suns can explore to save their season.

#5. Bol Bol for Blake Wesley

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol has been a name that was tossed in the trade discussions for the San Antonio Spurs. They have planned on pairing him alongside Victor Wembanyama, and the Suns could use a young player on the roster.

Trading for Blake Wesley may not fix all their problems, but that will fix the backlogs they have on the center position.

#4. Torrey Craig for Yuta Watanabe/Keita Bates-Diop

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

A second reunion for Torrey Craig and the Suns could happen in the future. Craig has played well for the Chicago Bulls this season. However, with the unsure future of the Bulls, the forward could get dealt to a contending team soon.

The Phoenix Suns will have to give up on either Yuta Watanabe or Keita Bates-Diop to get the deal done.

#3. Delon Wright for Grayson Allen/Nassir Little

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

Pheonix started this season without an experienced point guard, which is still one of their more serious problems. They have a chance at acquiring Delon Wright and be at peace with their starting point guard.

Unfortunately, they'll have to give up either Allen or Nassir Little to get the veteran guard. If it leaves them no choice, trading away Little could be their only hope.

#2. P.J. Tucker for Grayson Allen

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Since getting traded to the LA Clippers, P.J. Tucker hasn't had plenty of chances to contribute to the team. Tucker is still confident in his ability to contribute to a contending team, despite being 38 years old.

This season, he's earning $11 million, and another $11 million if he picks up his player option. This means the Suns will have to give up Allen to work the kinks on the financial side.

#1. JaVale McGee for Keita Bates-Diop

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

JaVale McGee's one-year stint with the Suns was memorable as he anchored the defense tremendously. McGee's playing for the Sacramento Kings this season. While that sounds like he's having plenty of chances with the Kings, he's only seeing the floor at least eight minutes a game.

Trading for him could work out well for the Suns as they haven't been the best defensive team this season. Adding a center like McGee who can single-handedly anchor a defense could turn things around for Phoenix.