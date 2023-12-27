Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns are on a three-game losing streak and have lost seven of their last 10 games entering Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. The Suns are coming off a Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks. On that note, let's look at the Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart.

Phoenix was still without Bradley Beal on Monday due to a sprained right ankle. The Suns' "Big 3" of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker has only played twice together since Beal was acquired from the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Beal's health has been one of the sources of frustration for Durant, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns' lack of depth is also a concern for the team, with the front office having no choice but to sign as many minimum players as possible to fill out the roster.

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel has used a bunch of starting lineups due to the injuries to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker throughout the season. The Suns also endured the injury bug to their role players like Josh Okogie, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and Nassir Little.

Regardless of what's happening recently for the Suns, they will have to soldier on because they made a lot of moves since new ownership took over. They don't have a lot of assets to make some season-changing deals before the deadline. They need to get fully healthy to maximize their potential.

Here's the Suns' starting lineup and depth chart against the Houston Rockets for Dec. 27:

PG - Devin Booker | SG - Eric Gordon | SF - Grayson Allen | PF - Kevin Durant | C - Jusuf Nurkic

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Theo Maledon SF Grayson Allen Nassir Little Keita Bates-Diop PF Kevin Durant Chimezie Metu Yuta Watanabe C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

It should be noted that Bradley Beal is out with an ankle injury while Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable against Houston due to personal reasons.

Phoenix Suns to have a six-game homestand after Rockets matchup

The Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center. It's the Suns' last road game of the year, and they will be at home for the next six games.

It's an important stretch for Phoenix considering that they can build up some wins at home. They welcome the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies.

