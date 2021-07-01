5 reasons why LA Clippers lost 103-130 against Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns demolished the LA Clippers with a 130-103 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on Wednesday. The Suns finished off the Clippers with a 4-2 series victory that put an end to LA’s inspiring postseason run.

After a gallant stand without Kawhi Leonard for the entire series, Paul George and company were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Chris Paul’s sensational 41-point performance. The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, while the LA Clippers are left wondering what could have been.

The LA Clippers were short-handed to begin the series, with Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka out for the entirety of the Western Conference Finals. They then lost Ivica Zubac to an MCL injury midway through the series.

5 reasons why the LA Clippers lost Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns

#1 Shots were way off

Credit should be given to the Phoenix Suns for their defense, which forced the LA Clippers to take many contested shots.

However, when they were open, the Clippers missed badly on some wide-open shots. The misses included a three-point attempt by Marcus Morris Sr. that only hit the side of the backboard with seconds to go in the third quarter.

Marcus Morris on playing through injuries: "I was at about 75%. It got better as the series as went on... just came it at a bad time for me... It is what it is, no excuses for me." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 1, 2021

Overall, the LA Clippers shot just 41.8 percent from the field and a frigid 12-of-39 from three-point range (30.8%). From the starters, only Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris Sr. made more than 50 percent of their shots.

#2 The LA Clippers were overmatched on the glass

Deandre Ayton #22 and Torrey Craig #12 fight for a rebound against Paul George #13 and Luke Kennard #5

With Zubac out, the Phoenix Suns used their height advantage to dominate the paint. It was a massacre as the LA Clippers were outrebounded by 15 (47-32), resulting in multiple second-chance points by the Suns.

Deandre Ayton was a beast down low with 17 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. The LA Clippers tried gang-rebounding again as they had been doing the past few games. However, Ayton woke up and put his size to work.

