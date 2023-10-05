5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns may have the best trio in the NBA

The Phoenix Suns have made a big splash by landing Bradley Beal on a trade this offseason. He joins Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to solidify their chances of becoming 2024 NBA champions. While all teams did their own upgrades, the Suns trio is arguably the best among every team in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are now teaming up with Damian Lillard while the Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

In the history of the NBA, most championship teams have had two or three players leading the charge, and the Phoenix Suns have that major component entering this new season.

The Phoenix Suns made it to the NBA playoffs last year despite not breaking in yet with Kevin Durant whom they acquired through a mid-season trade. Now that they have Bradley Beal, the buzz of bringing a championship to Arizona is in the air and has left Suns fans excited.

Having added a few more key pieces like Jusuf Nurkic, Yuta Watanabe, Eric Gordon and Bol Bol – the team will heavily rely on their new "Big Three" to get them to the promised land.

Here is why the Suns' trio is possibly the best in the NBA:

5 reasons why the Suns trio of Durant, Booker and Beal may be the best in the NBA

#1. Scoring

The scoring department is already taken care of as the Suns enter this upcoming season. Kevin Durant at 34 years old but is still one of the most lethal scorers in the league and has a career average of 27.7 points.

Devin Booker is also a 25-point scorer while Bradley Beal averaged more than 30 points in two NBA seasons prior to heading to the Phoenix Suns.

#2. Versatility

Between Durant, Beal and Booker, you have almost all of the positions covered. Durant may also slip to the center position if the team wants to go fast. With these trio doing multiple positions, this will confuse a lot of defenses and before opposing teams figure it out, the Phoenix Suns can change it again and it will be too late for their opponents to come back.

#3. Spreading the floor

The amount of shooting power between the Suns trio is just mesmerizing. They will keep the defense honest and force only one-on-ones as they are too smart to spot double teams and opposing teams would be stupid enough to leave one open. All three players can also shoot at least 35% beyond the 3-point line and that will keep their defenders constantly moving.

#4. Everyone can handle the ball

When the trio was formed in the off-season, Bradley Beal volunteered to sacrifice his scoring and become the team's floor leader. But when you think of it, both Durant and Booker can orchestrate the offense. This is a pick-your-poison situation for opposing teams and will keep them confused.

#5. Across-the-board contribution

You don't just get scoring from the new Phoenix Suns trio, as this team is equipped in all aspects. KD's length can bother any big man in the league while Beal and Booker can suffocate ball handlers. Furthermore, all of them can grab boards, dish out to the open man and knock down free throws at an accurate rate.