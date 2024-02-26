5 teams likely to miss 2024 NBA playoffs if it started today ft. Detroit Pistons & more

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are closing in on the league's schedule. Teams from each conference are trying their best to make it to the top 16 teams to play in the playoffs. However, some teams have zero chance of making the postseason this year, no matter the situation.

Even with the Play-In Tournament in place, these five teams aren't going to have a chance to compete in the playoffs. Only eight teams from each conference are set to make the final list of teams in the postseason. But the five teams listed here won't make it, as they don't have enough firepower.

5 teams likely to miss 2024 NBA Playoffs

Here are the teams that won't make the playoffs if it started today.

#5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered a ton of setbacks this season. At the start of the season, they didn't have their best player, Ja Morant, as he was serving his 25-game suspension. Additionally, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke were ruled out for the entire 2023-24 campaign due to injuries.

And when they got Morant back, the Grizzlies didn't have him for long. He only played for nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. Memphis has a 20-37 record and is 13th in the West.

#4. Charlotte Hornets

Consistency hasn't been the strongest ally for the Charlotte Hornets. Their players have suffered plenty of injuries this season, including their stars. At the trade deadline, the Hornets even moved on from veteran forward Gordon Hayward. The team has many things they must work on before they can become a legitimate playoff team.

It's clear that the Hornets won't be in the 2024 NBA playoffs, but at least they'll have a chance to strengthen their young core at the draft again. They are 15-42 in the East and could get another lottery pick in the draft.

#3. Washington Wizards

Despite having Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, the Washington Wizards have not been an excellent team this season. The Wizards have been mediocre throughout the campaign. The team wanted to be relevant again, but the execution of the players didn't help their case in that end.

The Wizards are 26th in offense and 29th in defense. They're also one of the worst teams when it comes to shooting threes. As a team, they're only making 34.9%. Given that they have a 9-48 record, fans won't be buying tickets to see them at the 2024 NBA playoffs.

#2. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are currently focused on developing one player, Victor Wembanyama. Wemby is their future and the organization is doing everything to help him thrive in the league. Additionally, the team's roster is full of young prospects, which explains the lack of wins.

The Spurs have an 11-47 record, making them the worst team in the West. But an excuse many fans of the franchise would be that they are focused on rebuilding the team around Wembanyama, which isn't entirely false.

#1. Detroit Pistons

The record holder for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, with 28 straight losses, is the Detroit Pistons. That alone is a valid reason why they won't make the 2024 NBA playoffs. But there are other reasons, too.

They are at the bottom of the league in defense and 25th in offense. Their young core isn't ready to be in the postseason and sometimes it looks like they aren't ready during the season. It will take them some time to make things work out, and many are hoping to see them in the playoffs in the future.