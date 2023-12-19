5 things Detroit Pistons can do to stop 23-game losing streak

The Detroit Pistons are in a free fall this 2023-24 season and they are entering a very tense zone of breaking records for the longest losing streaks in NBA history. With the season still on its 8th week, there is still time to salvage a few more wins and take some moral victories on another lost season.

As another winless month looms, there is still hope for the Pistons to pick up a win or two before January comes in. Trades are not going to be a quick fix and waiting for a free agent signing will take time.

Here are a few quick-fix solutions that the Detroit Pistons can use to avoid another humiliating string of losses:

5 ways the Detroit Pistons can do to stop this long-standing losing streak

#1) Give the veterans more time to play

While the talent is there for the young Detroit Pistons, it is clear that the budding skills are still not ripe for the picking. Just to get a few wins in, let the veterans play extended minutes.

Bojan Bogdanovic is back from an injury and is still a 20-point threat. Alec Burks and Joe Harris are also back and they can contribute to the spacing of the team. Let the veterans play more and show the young players how it is done.

#2) Let Jaden Ivey play

With Killian Hayes out for a short period, this is the time that Jaden Ivey should reclaim his spot in the starting roster. Coming into the league, he is seen as a talent that is quite similar to the skill set of Ja Morant. Still the quickest player on the team, let him get to work and let the points come in.

The only complaint by Monty Williams on Ivey is that he slacks off on defense. Well, here is his prime chance to change his perception.

#3) Get Cade Cunningham all the help

For those who watch Detroit Pistons games, their opponents just do one thing to defeat them and that is to pressure Cade Cunningham. With the right pieces around the 2021 NBA first-overall pick, Monty Williams can unlock the Luka Doncic potential that everyone is waiting for him to do.

But this league is loaded with talent and spacing is everything. Give Cunningham all the spacing he can get and let him operate. His 43-point performance is just a glimpse of what he can do and he is the future of the franchise.

#4) Have the right mindset and confidence

Since the Detroit Pistons lost against the OKC Thunder in early January, the team has been in a free fall, and along with it is their confidence. For those who witnessed how they beat the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, the team had swag and mentality that they could win the game. That has been lost for the past weeks and getting their confidence back is the job of the coaching staff.

#5) Give James Wiseman a chance

Among the choices in this list, giving James Wiseman a chance to shine is the wild card and is probably disliked. For the past few games, he has shown glimpses that he can keep up with the system and has some development opportunities.

The four-man center logjam has been unbeneficial for Wiseman's growth as he is seen as the last option behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart. Get him ready to step up and basketball is a big man's game.