50 Kevin Durant-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Kevin Durant is preparing for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns after joining the team in February via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP will face his former team the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night's opener.

Following the addition of Bradley Beal, the Suns have their own Big Three in Beal, Durant and Devin Booker and aim at nothing but the championship after getting eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals in consecutive years.

Kevin Durant played only eight regular-season games for the Phoenix team due to an injury. During this time, he managed to average 26.0 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 58.6%, three-point percentage of 53.7%, and free throw percentage of 83.3%.

He then played 11 playoff games with the Suns and improved his averages to 29.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, and 5.5 apg. His shooting split was 52.0% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line, and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

50 Kevin Durant-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season

Concerning fantasy basketball, Kevin Durant is one of the top names of the draft, and we have seen many players name their respective teams after the All-Star forward.

Kevin Durant Fantasy Basketball Projections for 2023-24 season

As we said, Kevin Durant has a great chance of returning to the top of the league for the first time since 2018, as Phoenix is one of the favorites for the championship.

If healthy, we should expect Kevin Durant to lead the way along with Booker and Beal, so he should be in a position to average similar numbers this year.

As for fantasy, he had an average of 44.6 fantasy points for a total of 2,094 in 47 games. This year, the projection is for an average of 44.1 fantasy points and a total of 3,379 in 77 games.