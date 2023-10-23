Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 50 Kevin Durant-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

50 Kevin Durant-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Oct 23, 2023 12:26 GMT
Trail Blazers Suns Basketball
Kevin Durant in a Suns preseason game vs the Blazers

Kevin Durant is preparing for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns after joining the team in February via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP will face his former team the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night's opener.

Following the addition of Bradley Beal, the Suns have their own Big Three in Beal, Durant and Devin Booker and aim at nothing but the championship after getting eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals in consecutive years.

Kevin Durant played only eight regular-season games for the Phoenix team due to an injury. During this time, he managed to average 26.0 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 58.6%, three-point percentage of 53.7%, and free throw percentage of 83.3%.

He then played 11 playoff games with the Suns and improved his averages to 29.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, and 5.5 apg. His shooting split was 52.0% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line, and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

50 Kevin Durant-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season

Concerning fantasy basketball, Kevin Durant is one of the top names of the draft, and we have seen many players name their respective teams after the All-Star forward.

  1. Seventh Kevin
  2. The Slim Reaper
  3. The Durantula
  4. Durant Durant
  5. Stairway to Kevin
  6. Durant About It
  7. KD-35
  8. Lucky Number Kevin
  9. I Durant-ee It
  10. Durant-Based
  11. KD's Burner Team
  12. Kevin is a Place on Earth
  13. At Kevin's Gate
  14. Sail The Kevin Threes
  15. The Kevin Year Itch
  16. 24 Kevin
  17. A Kevin Day Wonder
  18. Be Kevin On Earth
  19. Who in Kevin's Name
  20. Kevin-Sent
  21. For Kevin's Sake
  22. Good Kevins
  23. Durant and Rave
  24. Kevin Forbid
  25. Threes from Kevin
  26. The Kevin's Open
  27. By The Seat of Durant's
  28. Puff and Durant
  29. Kevin is Home Alone
  30. Mr. Big Shot
  31. Splash Mountaineer
  32. K-Lo
  33. Hot Durants
  34. Special K
  35. Kevinsible
  36. My Cousin Vinny
  37. Ice K
  38. Kevincredible
  39. Big K
  40. Skinny Vinny
  41. KD
  42. Slim Reaper
  43. Count Durantula
  44. Easy Money Sniper
  45. Green Room
  46. The Servant
  47. Iceberg Slim
  48. Skim Shady
  49. The Serpent
  50. Kid Dynamite

Kevin Durant Fantasy Basketball Projections for 2023-24 season

As we said, Kevin Durant has a great chance of returning to the top of the league for the first time since 2018, as Phoenix is one of the favorites for the championship.

If healthy, we should expect Kevin Durant to lead the way along with Booker and Beal, so he should be in a position to average similar numbers this year.

As for fantasy, he had an average of 44.6 fantasy points for a total of 2,094 in 47 games. This year, the projection is for an average of 44.1 fantasy points and a total of 3,379 in 77 games.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...