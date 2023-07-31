Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Stephen A Smith blasts Paul George for not delivering after finding out how much George gets paid

Stephen A Smith blasts Paul George for not delivering after finding out how much George gets paid

By Sean Cavanaugh
Modified Jul 31, 2023 13:04 GMT
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five
Stephen A. Smith took some shots at Paul George on his platforms.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took some shots at NBA All-Star Paul George. He recently used his platforms to criticize the NBA star and his lack of championships. Smith said:

“Did you know you were the 34th highest paid athlete in the world, for the year 2023? $51.5M total and $9.3M in endorsements. I could say I’m waiting for a championship, Paul George, for that kind of money."

The shots come after recent comments on Paul George’s podcast. George and his co-host Jackie Long questioned Smith’s credentials.

Long asked George if Smith ever played professional sports. He implied that Smith has no room to talk about and criticize NBA athletes because he never played in the NBA.

Smith also had some comments for Long. Smith questioned how he could criticize when he was an actor discussing sports and he also never played in the NBA.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...