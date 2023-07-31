ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took some shots at NBA All-Star Paul George. He recently used his platforms to criticize the NBA star and his lack of championships. Smith said:

“Did you know you were the 34th highest paid athlete in the world, for the year 2023? $51.5M total and $9.3M in endorsements. I could say I’m waiting for a championship, Paul George, for that kind of money."

The shots come after recent comments on Paul George’s podcast. George and his co-host Jackie Long questioned Smith’s credentials.

Long asked George if Smith ever played professional sports. He implied that Smith has no room to talk about and criticize NBA athletes because he never played in the NBA.

Smith also had some comments for Long. Smith questioned how he could criticize when he was an actor discussing sports and he also never played in the NBA.

