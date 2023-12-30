51-year-old Shaquille O’Neal takes on daring $10,000 challenge to achieve ‘chiseled body’ in 2 months: “Show people how sexy I am”

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his legendary NBA career, his above-average height and his sharp business mind. However, what he is not known for is his ripped body.

Even when he playing in the NBA, Shaq was never a player who was too focused on having a ripped body.

However, the four-time NBA champion is in the mood to put his mind to becoming sexy again. In a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq”, Shaq said that he is putting his mind to getting chiseled in the next few months before his birthday.

“If I don't pull my shirt off on March 6th on my birthday to show people how sexy I am I will give you $10000…My New Year resolution is to be chiseled. I want to do a Thot Daddy Thursday.”

It is not hard to believe Shaq when he says that he is going to put his mind to something. Earlier, in March of this year, he posted a picture of his transformed body on his social media. The post gathered massive praise from his fans.

Considering how heavy Shaq is, it would not be an easy thing for the Lakers' legend to get a completely ripped body. However, it would be interesting to see how far he takes this challenge. Moreover, it would only do good for the 51-year-old.

Shaquille O’Neal stole David Beckham's money

Shaquille O'Neal loves to share his happiness with people, and that includes his wealth. It is easy to find NBA legend gifting and buying stuff for people.

In his recent appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden’ Shaq revealed something that is very unlike him. Shaq found a wallet that belonged to soccer legend David Beckham, and what happened next was just hilarious.

Shaq said that one day, when he was taking a stroll in Beverley Hills, he found a wallet that appeared to be an expensive one. Shaq hilariously added that when he finds a wallet, the first thing he does is take out all the money and throw the wallet.

However, seeing how nice the wallet was, the four-time NBA champion decided to take a closer look at it. To his surprise, it belonged to David Beckham.

“So I looked and it said, David Beckham. I was like 'It can't be', and I looked at the ID and it was David Beckham. I didn't want to just give it to the front desk, so I tracked him down.

Dr. O'Neal said that in disbelief to the soccer legend, he asked for a million dollars from Beckham in return. Moreover, Beckham also pointed out that his money was missing from his wallet. To which Shaq replied that he had no idea about it.