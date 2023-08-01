6’11” Kevin Durant’s hilarious commercial resurfaces, showing Suns star’s ridiculous reach

"Sprint" found a hilarious way to show off 6'11" tall Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's reach in one of their commercials years ago. It's an animated plot that shows a family of three, with the husband turning into Durant after watching NBA games all night.

As his child points out, the wife claims that nothing has changed and uses her husband's new Durant "avatar" to clean the roof of the house. Here's a clip of this hilarious advertisement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sprint" was the official wireless partner of the NBA at the time and couldn't have made a better choice than Kevin Durant as their lead for this commercial. It fit their script and gave them more reach, considering Durant's popularity among hoops fans at the time and 10 years later, it has elevated further.

Durant is among the top 10 players in the league currently. He's become a two-time champion, MVP and finals MVP since then. KD now leads the Phoenix Suns' charge alongside Devin Booker, hoping to land the team's first NBA title.

Kevin Durant enters the 2023-24 NBA season under great pressure to win a chip

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could be among the stars playing under the most pressure to win a championship. Durant's been surrounded by a stacked team this season. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will be his co-stars, while Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon are heading the list as the Suns' most reliable role players.

Phoenix enters the season as one of the top favorites to win it all. However, forming superteams hasn't been the key to success in recent years. The last superteam to succeed was the Golden State Warriors with Durant.

Since then, Durant has been on two superteams that failed to deliver. First, with the Brooklyn Nets, when he had Kyrie Irving and James Harden as his co-stars in the first half of the 2021-22 season, and the other time was last year when he joined forces with Booker and Chris Paul in Phoenix.

Durant has won only two of the five playoff series he's been part of, failing to get past the second round. Critics have slammed him again for playing on a stacked team, and failure to win a ring next year will only amplify the criticism coming his way.

Also read: 'Bro literally owns 4th of July': Kevin Durant's Warriors move 7 years ago still scars NBA fans' psyche

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)