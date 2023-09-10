“6'5" in the NBA, you're Steph Curry height”: Bengals star WR Tee Higgins once disclosed why he chose football over basketball

Tee Higgins, a standout player for the Cincinnati Bengals, is considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, yet he once seriously considered pursuing a professional basketball career.

In a November 2022 interview, Higgins revealed he thought he was going to be a professional basketball player.

“I just knew I was gonna, you know, go pro in basketball,” he said.

Higgins went to Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He received basketball scholarship offers from Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn, but ultimately chose to pursue a college football career.

Higgins recounted his previous coach playing a significant role in convincing him to make the change from basketball to American football.

“My coach told me, ‘if you think about it 6'5 in the NBA you’re, what, Steph Curry height. You know, 6’5” in the NFL, you huge out there, you know,’” he said.

Curry's official height is recorded as 6'3". A more similar player in terms of size would be James Harden, who is officially listed as 6'5" and weighs 220 pounds like Higgins.

Higgins would go on to compete in college football at Clemson, securing the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship during his sophomore year. In the 2020 NFL Draft, he was chosen by the Bengals as the first pick of the second round.

Tee Higgins has played three seasons for the Bengals. He has 215 catches for 3,028 yards and has scored 19 touchdowns.

“Basketball was my main sport, you know…[But] I made the decision, you know, that I was going to stick with football,” he said.

Currently, Higgins is recognized as one of the top wide receivers, sharing this distinction with notable names like Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

Tee Higgins unsure of future in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Enquirer has reported that there is a significant gap in contract extension negotiations between Higgins and the Bengals, casting doubt on his future with the franchise.

Unless an unexpected turn of events occurs, the star wide receiver is reportedly expected to play the upcoming season without a long-term contract with the team.

Higgins expressed his desire for contract talks to progress, but he admitted that he has no insight into what the future holds regarding his contract status.

“My job is just to come in every day and do what I do best, just work, and catch the ball from [Joe Burrow],” he said.

Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Bengals.