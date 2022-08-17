“6-9 dropping no looks, it’s not what he was doing, it was how he was doing it, the showtime passes” - Former NBA champion says Magic Johnson made passing "cool"

Although it's been more than two decades since Magic Johnson retired, his game is still one of the best that people have seen. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins showed his love and respect for Magic's game by giving him a ton of praise.

Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His ability to run the floor at his size was spectacular. Plus, his court vision separated him from other guards during his time. While he was playing, the 12-time All-Star was one of the most exhilarating players to watch. Magic headlined the LA Lakers' brand of basketball, the Showtime Lakers.

Players who followed him tried to copy his style, but no one could do it like Magic. His flashy playstyle helped the Lakers to five titles and solidified his legacy as one of the best point guards ever.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins shared his top five passers in league history. His list consisted of his former teammates, Rajon Rondo and LeBron James, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Magic Johnson and the all-time leader in assists, John Stockton.

In explaining his choice of Magic, Perkins said:

"6-9 dropping no looks. It’s not what he was doing; it was how he was doing it – the showtime passes," Perkins said. "He made passing cool, in my opinion. Like, he made it highlighted."

Magic Johnson's game was as impactful as Michael Jordan's

Magic Johnson, right, of the A Lakers posting up against Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is still famous, even to the newer NBA fans. Oftentimes, his world-famous shoes are how he's introduced to the younger generation. Then comes his on-court greatness.

However, that doesn't mean that the new generation has forgotten other pioneers of the game. Magic Johnson's impact on the hardcourt is still felt around the league. At 6-foot-9, Johnson engineered an offense that was ahead of its time. The run-and-gun style of play that made the team extremely entertaining became the identity of the Lakers during Johnson's tenure.

With Johnson, the Lakers offense opened doors for future teams.

The Golden State Warriors' Run TMC trio of Tim Haraway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin followed their style in the early 1990s. Although it was short-lived, it turned their franchise around. Three decades later, a different iteration of the Warriors had a similar style of play. The 2015 Warriors ran a fast-paced, team-oriented offense that helped them win four championships.

Additionally, there is a new breed of tall and quick point guards in the league right now.

The Ball Brothers – Lonzo and LaMelo – are both big facilitators who man their team's offense. Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets is also a big point guard. Albeit taller than Magic, he can still run an offense flawlessly. Lastly, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons is a big guard who can seamlessly run the team's offense.

Many players still look up to Magic, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

