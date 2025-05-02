6-foot-8 big waived by Lakers for Alex Len takes indirect shots as LeBron James and Co. fail to win it all 

Christian Wood took subtle shots at LeBron James' LA Lakers after they failed to advance to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. LA suffered an upset 4-1 loss in round one against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wednesday's Game 5 exposed one of the team's biggest weaknesses at the center position.
The Lakers waived Wood, one of their backup bigs, known for his floor-stretching ability, in February after the Luka Doncic trade. The 6-foot-8 forward/center, injured since February 2024, didn't make his season debut in 2024-25. With his health being an issue, LA preferred waiving him over other prospects.
Wood could have been a useful option against the Timberwolves in the first round. While he still lacks some size and girth, he's played bigger than his frame and has experience next to Doncic and James.
After LA's loss, he posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday, saying:
"Loyalty hard to come by these days."
In a follow-up tweet, he said he was hoping and rooting for the Lakers to win so that he could have a championship ring, too.
"I was hoping / rooting for the lake show to win it all would of walked away with a ring lol .."
However, it's unlikely that Wood would have gotten a ring. He didn't appear in any game, which may have resulted in LA not offering him the honor.
Wood played 50 games in his Lakers career during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks, shooting 46.6%, including 30.0% from 3.
LeBron James offers hilarious commentary on Lakers' center conundrum
LeBron James and the Lakers need a center to fix one of their glaring roster holes. It was the case since they traded Anthony Davis for a point guard in Luka Doncic. LA almost pressed the right buttons when acquiring Mark Williams from the Hornets, but that deal ultimately fell apart after he failed his physical.
The Lakers suffered the ramifications of it in the playoffs as Rudy Gobert's 27-point, 24-rebound performance in elimination Game 5 sent them packing. Nevertheless, the Lakers retained several resources by voiding the Williams trade and have options in the offseason.
After Wednesday's season-ending loss, LeBron James was asked about LA's situation at the center position, to which the four-time MVP hilariously replied, saying:
"My guy AD said [what he wanted,] and he was gone the following week."
James referred to Anthony Davis asking the Lakers for a center in an interview with Shams Charania in January and getting traded days after to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.
However, that won't be his fate, as GM Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick also confirmed the Lakers' need for the position in their interview with the press on Thursday. Pelinka said LA needs a vertical lob threat, but that's not the only archetype of centers the Lakers will covet.
