$6 million worth Ime Udoka dodges paying $56,000 as Nia Long settles for less in child support

Former partners Ime Udoka and Nia Long have agreed on the child support the Houston Rockets coach needs to provide for as well as the custody of their 12-year-old son, Kez.

The actress reportedly settled to have the coach pay $32,500 a month for child support. To add to that, Long has been granted sole custody of their son and Udoka received reasonable visitation rights as schedules permit. Given that the coach often travels with the team, both noted that this setting works best for all parties involved.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The agreement outlines that the former NBA player will have a 5% timeshare, while his ex-fiance will have the remaining 95%.

Both parents are required to collaborate with their child's therapist to encourage visits with his dad. Udoka will still be heavily involved with his son as he and his former partner share legal custody over Kez. So, he will have a say in his son's health, education and welfare.

The court pointed out previously that Long was entitled to $56,000 in child support. The court looked at the finances of the parents and discovered that the former coach of the Boston Celtics makes more money with the Rockets now. According to sources, Udoka has $400,000 in net monthly disposable income and Long only has $20,000.

You might also be interested in reading this: “I’m not too sentimental”: Rockets' Ime Udoka downplays emotions ahead of Boston homecoming

Looking at Ime Udoka's net worth

Ime Udoka has earned a lot as a coach in the NBA and has grown his net worth to $6 million. Udoka's time as a player in the league helped him earn a lot, adding to his net worth.

Udoka is under contract with the Rockets after he was signed by the team last year to a four-year, $28.5 million deal that will earn $6.75 million this season. According to reports, he will earn an increment of $250,000 annually.

Expand Tweet

How has Ime Udoka performed as the Rockets' coach?

The Rockets have been impressive this season. Although they are 20-22 and 11th in the Western Conference, they are two wins away from reaching last season's win total. Houston won just 20 games in 2021-22 and went 17-51 in 2020-21.

They've shown promise with their young core, but the inexperience of most of their players has caused Houston to struggle. While they have Fred VanVleet and Dillion Brooks, who are both experienced, the youngsters have to perform better.

Udoka's system looks promising, and it has allowed stars like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to shine.

Also read: “People forget we was 23-24”: Jayson Tatum lauds Ime Udoka’s man management upon arrival

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!