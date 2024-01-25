6 months after being spotted with Jalen Green, Draya Michele shows out at Rockets game in black overalls attire

On Aug. 4, 2023, Jalen Green was spotted with media personality and model Draya Michele. Six months later, Michele was spotted leaving the arena after the Houston Rockets' 137-131 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. She had come to support Green, per a video shared by soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio). Additionally, she was also wearing a black overalls fit.

Green and Michele weren't seen leaving together as they kept their relationship private. Neither has either commented on their relationship.

Green is focusing on his third season with the Houston Rockets, while Michele continues pursuing fashion designing besides her other endeavors. Her clothing brand, Mint Swim, features quality swimwear and beach accessories.

The store's Instagram page has over 253k followers with 641 posts. Meanwhile, Michele has 9.6 million followers and 1680 posts on her Instagram account.

NBA fans' strong reactions to the age gap between Jalen Green and Draya Michele

Relationships involving massive age gaps have always been questionable in the public eye. The same applies to Jalen Green and Draya Michele's relationship. The Houston Rockets guard is 21, while Michele is 39.

Following the video clip shared via X, several NBA fans reacted to Michele's relationship.

Green and Michele seem to be going strong in their relationship, given the fashion designer showed up to Green's basketball game. Despite the couple keeping their relationship private, fans have mixed opinions about the two.

Interestingly, Michele was originally part of VH1's "Basketball Wives LA" (2011) for four seasons.

Houston Rockets remain confident in Jalen Green's development

Back in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green was the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Rockets. He was envisioned as a core piece in the coming years. His athleticism and penetration ability caught the eye of the franchise with his promising potential in sight.

However, Green hasn't exactly made that leap that the organization and Rockets would have hoped to see in his third NBA season. Despite his development still being in progress, the organization believes he will be one of the franchise's main pieces, as per Action Network's Matt Moore.

"There's no indication they'll look to make a major move with the starters," Moore said, "despite a lot of awkward sideways glances in the direction of former 2nd overall pick Jalen Green. The team remains committed to helping Green find his role on a better team."

The team has complementary pieces such as Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson. And with coach Ime Udoka leading the team, the future is bright in Houston. Green needs to continue being confident in his growth as an NBA player and to take it one game at a time.

