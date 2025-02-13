61-year-old Warriors legend downs Run TMC co-star Mitch Richmond in 3-point shootout, turning back the years

The 'Run TMC' era of Golden State Warriors basketball is a trailblazing time in the organization's history. Though Chris Mullen, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond never captured a title together, the 1990-91 season has gone down in Warriors history for the trio's success during the regular season.

On Thursday, Mullin and Richmond reunited for a friendly 3-point shootout ahead of the NBA's All-Star weekend, accompanied by Baron Davis and Tim Hardaway. Mullin, 61, squared off against both Hardaway and Richmond, first taking down Tim in dominant fashion before defeating Richmond in the final round of the four-man contest.

Mullin was Hardaway's pick from the beginning, as the Hall-of-Fame point guard felt extremely confident in his longtime teammate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He doesn't even need those (Steph Curry shoes) on, he can still shoot. If Steph Curry himself were here, I'd be taking Chris Mullin."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Mullin, Richmond and Hardaway led the Warriors to an upset victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 1990-91 NBA Playoffs. They finished the season as the highest-scoring trio in the league.

Chris Mullin Mitch Richmond Tim Hardaway 25.7 PPG 23.9 PPG 22.9 PPG

The Warriors met the runner-up LA Lakers in the second round, who defeated Golden State 4-1 in the series. LA then lost to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals in what was the first of six titles for Michael Jordan and company.

Warriors trending ahead of All-Star break

Following their trade for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors showed signs of an upward trend ahead of the NBA All-Star break. Golden State went all-in to land Butler to make a run for one final championship with Steph Curry leading the way.

Butler inked a two-year, $121 million deal following the five-team deal, which resulted in the six-time All-Star landing in the Bay. Golden State gave up Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III, and several picks in the deal.

In their first three games with Butler, they went 2-1, topping the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. So far, Golden State has a point differential of +17, with Butler and Curry leading the way.

Golden State will look to ride its momentum into the playoffs following the move for Butler. They currently sit at 27-27 on the season with the 10th seed in the Western Conference but are just 3.5 games behind the sixth-seeded LA Clippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.