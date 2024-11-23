76ers rising star Jared McCain shares two-word reaction supporting Cooper Flagg and Blue Devils from afar

Jared McCain shared a two-word reaction to express his support for Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils. McCain was a Blue Devil before the 76ers selected him as the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

McCain had a successful run as a college basketball player who only played a single season at the collegiate level. He was named to the ACC All-Rookie team and McDonald's All-American Team.

The 76ers rookie put up an Instagram story featuring a clip showing off the Duke vs. Arizona game on a TV. He zoomed in on the video while recording to emphasize the score, 67-55 in the final moments of the game.

He accompanied a caption with his post to express his support for his college team to his 1.4 million followers.

"LETSSS GOOOOOO"

In a previous story, Jared McCain shared a selfie wearing a Duke T-shirt and accompanied a caption with his post to show his support.

"GOOOO DUKEE!!!!"

Jared McCain shows support for Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils on his IG story. (Credits: @jmccain24/Instagram)

The Blue Devils secured the game against the Wildcats with a final score of 69-55. Cooper Flagg leads the scoring chart for the night. The Duke freshman scored 24 points, collected six rebounds and dished out three assists to help his team secure the win.

Jared McCain declares himself as the Rookie of the Year

Jared McCain has taken the top spot in the NBA's Rookie of the Year race after delivering thunderous performances every week. The 16th pick in this year's NBA draft has proven himself one of the best players in this class. McCain is averaging 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

During the 76ers vs Nets game on Friday, McCain exploded for 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. After scoring a 3-pointer from downtown, the rookie celebrated the moment while transitioning to defense and said that he was the Rookie of the Year.

Yahoo Sports uploaded the video of the Sixers star saying the words on X, formerly Twitter.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are currently sidelined with knee injuries and Tyrese Maxey just returned to the court after missing six games. Their absence has provided the rookie with enough game time to make a solid impression and a strong case for himself as the ROTY.

However, Dalton Knecht from the Los Angeles Lakers is another rookie who has exceeded expectations as the 17th pick from this year's draft. Even LeBron James praised the Lakers rookie after his performance against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

