James Harden is currently enjoying his break before the second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers are the only team to sweep their opponent in the first round, which is why they haven't played a game since Saturday.

However, it appears that the Sixers superstar is not using his time to rest and relax. Instead, Harden was recently spotted in Las Vegas, where he was involved in a dispute with another man.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the former MVP getting into a verbal confrontation with another man. Shortly after, James Harden tapped the man's chest and smacked him in the face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden was involved in a physical confrontation in Las Vegas

Harden loves enjoying his time off, which is why it's no surprise that he spent his break between the series in Las Vegas. However, his vacation did not go as well as he planned.

Fortunately, Harden's confrontation with another man was not serious. Even the smack he gave him wasn't hard. While we currently don't know who the man is or why the two got into an altercation, there is a good chance that the person is close to the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Harden didn't look too concerned about the man who talked to him. While there was some yelling and physical contact involved, it didn't look like the situation was serious. Furthermore, the basketball star was surrounded by others who didn't seem affected by the situation.

The Sixers star loves visiting strip clubs and enjoying his time off, but he's not very problematic. Due to this, it's hard to believe that the Las Vegas incident was serious.

You may be interested in reading: Lil Baby says “He a sniper, I’m a sniper” when asked how's he so close to James Harden

It's unclear what exactly caused the dispute between the unknown man and the basketball star. However, the police were not involved in the incident.

"We have had no incidents involving James Harden reported to the LVMPD," a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson commented.

Harden's next game will be against the Boston Celtics (Image via Getty Images)

Harden and the Sixers will play their next game against the Boston Celtics. This will be one of the most interesting matchups of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and the first game of the series will be played in Boston on Monday.

The three-time scoring champion played four games against the Celtics in the regular season, averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. Harden was deadly from the three-point line against Boston, shooting 42.4% from long range.

You may be interested in reading: Joel Embiid in awe of James Harden's playmaking ability: "He just finds me and sees the plays that not everyone else might see"

Considering that the Sixers will enter the series well rested, there is a good chance that they will win one of their first two games and steal homecourt advantage from the Celtics. Both teams are great and evenly matched, so there is no doubt that basketball fans are in for a treat.

Poll : 0 votes