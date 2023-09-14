76ers unwilling to part ways with rising star Tyrese Maxey despite being key to acquiring Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's trade request is now over two months old, but the situation hasn't been sorted out yet. Trade talks and rumors with the Miami Heat, Lillard's preferred location, have seemingly halted, with the Heat not able to match the demands of the Blazers.

Other teams have also reportedly stepped in and attempted to snag the attention of the Blazers, including another team in limbo, the Philadelphia 76ers.

With James Harden clearly wanting out, and Joel Embiid rumored to be displeased with their lack of success, the clock seems to be running on "The Process." An attempt to acquire the services of Damian Lillard might be a last throw of the dice for the desperate franchise.

However, talks between the two teams seem to have stalled over the availability, or lack of, of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard has been an understated success story for the Sixers and has been one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NBA draft.

Maxey's smooth shooting and rapid style of play have made him one of the most intriguing young guards, and Portland's interest isn't surprising.

Damian Lillard is desperate to get a move, but the Sixers' refusal to move Maxey has taken that option out of the picture. Unless the Heat come up with a better option or find a third team that can contribute to the value of the trade package, it seems likely that Lillard will find himself in Oregon come training camp.

Damian Lillard isn't attracting trade packages akin to Rudy Gobert, according to reports

Lillard might be one of the league's most coveted players but his value in the market isn't as high as the Blazers may have expected. A factor playing into it is the high expectations in return for the trade of a star of Lillard's status. This is what transpired with Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Five players, including Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley, were part of a package that also included four first-round picks and a pick-swap.

With Lillard certainly being a more valuable player, the Blazers were eyeing a similar package, if not better. But they need to understand that the Wolves overpaid. It is necessary for the Heat to bring their expectations down if Lillard is to be moved.

The rumors that Lillard will not suit up if moved to a team he does not prefer have also hampered trade talks. This seems like a saga that shall see a culmination closer to the trade deadline than training camp.

